$165M estimated to construct dispensary in Charlestown

Kaieteur News – Seven contractors have submitted bids to construct a No.1 Dispensary in Charlestown, Georgetown that is estimated to cost $165 million, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office disclosed on Tuesday.

The project which falls under the Ministry of Health was opened on Tuesday.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Hinterland Electrification Company Limited

Supply and delivery of materials for wiring of hinterland buildings.

Ministry of Health

Construction of No. 1 Dispensary at Charlestown.

Supply and delivery of breast milk substitute.

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Procurement of equipment and software lots 1 and 2.

Guyana Defence Force

Repairs to officers’ club and washroom.