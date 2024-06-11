Repairs to Kwakwani barge to be completed today – Minister Edghill

Kaieteur News – Repairs to the Kwakwani barge, Region 10 are still ongoing with works to be completed today, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said on Monday.

Minister Juan Edghill inspected the barge and disclosed that the repairs which were to initially take 48 hours and were to be completed by Monday will take longer given the state of the barge. The minister pointed to damages to the front and back snipe, punctures on both sides, and deformation of the frame of the barge, resulting in warped and burst decking.

Last week, Kaieteur News reported that critical works were being done on the barge to ensure that it is safe.

Consequently, the repair time has been extended to 100 hours, with completion expected by Tuesday at 5pm.

“The damages were attributed to poor maintenance and high demand for usage. Despite these challenges, most critical areas have already been addressed as of today (Monday),” the Minister said.

The Ministry of Public Works, in collaboration with the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region 10, is executing critical repairs on the Kwakwani Barge.

To minimize disruptions to loggers and miners and to provide relief to those crossing the Berbice River, the Transport and Harbour Department deployed the MV Baramani to Kwakwani.