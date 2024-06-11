Oil and Gas, Sports, and Minister Ramson

Dear Editor,

Back in November 2023, the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport boldly invited applications (for proposal to produce documentaries) for the Guyana Cultural and Creative Industries Grants. The Guyana Cultural and Creative Industries Grant was deemed, or presented as an initiative, aimed at developing and sustaining the cultural and creative arts sector of Guyana. Well, it is six months now since that hype, and nothing has come out of this ‘quack’ hype. I guess the money, earmarked for this, has been used up in the process of advertising the project. Editor, something is wrong with sports administration and investment in Guyana. Currently, the T20 World Cup, the Guyana matches are proving my point. The most noticeable things in the sports sector are the flaunting of Minister Charles Ramson Jnr. (in the Guyana Chronicle and Facebook, at various functions, or having fun with his ball or bat on some tarmac) and talks about building a stadium here and there (but not how it will be utilized profitably).

I recall back in January 2023, that the Minister of Culture, Youth & Sports, the said Charles Ramon Jr., during his budget debate, boldly announcing the completion of a National Sports Policy in 2023. This was amended to ‘the long-awaited National Sport Policy being set to be published in the first half of 2024.’ My bafflement remains: “What is this?” “Where is it?”

I dare say that “… construction of the state-of-the-art stadium at Palmyra, Corentyne, multi-purpose facilities in the hinterland; rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall; construction of stands and grass mounds in Regions Two and Six; extension of the Squash court at the National Racquet Centre, and the procurement of sport gear etc. are not examples of sports development (very much like building ‘supposed’ schools is not proof of educational achievement, nor construction of roads the development of a country). These are normal things. A government is supposed to provide sporting facilities and ensure good roads for the people.

Ramson is going through a fluttering of activities that epitomize otiosity, or at best, normalcy. Take another case Readers. In March 2023, the news blared that “30 persons receive Cultural and Creative Cash Grants from Culture Ministry. Minister Ramson, at that time, detailed very painstakingly that “… the investment is a significant step towards recognizing the cultural and artistic talent of Guyanese. As it will enable artists to create, develop and showcase their work, which will ultimately contribute to the country’s economic growth, by generating significant revenue.” How? From whom? When? Empty and silly words from the Minister, and I anticipate an affective and grandiloquent response. Just take Bourda. It will soon be lost. Its rich history is still undocumented. It is really in a state of Desuetude.

At a personal level, and if my analysis is near the truth, it is that Charles Ramson Jnr, has been relegated to his present portfolio as he was overly ambitious and ‘too bright’ for his own good, and for sure too bright for Bharrat Jagdeo, who saw him as the enfant terrible. Let us remember back in June 2018 that this man, Ramson, stated that Guyana needs high-quality leadership and for him this redounded to “… leadership that exudes integrity, passion and vision. This would also mean leadership that is technically sound across many key disciplines like oil, economics, business and law… and, leadership which understands the meaning of family and having families of their own.”

And what did he have in mind? The press stated that “The oil and gas consultant said that he thinks he fits the bill of what Guyana needs. As we all know, Ramson Jnr. holds a master’s degree in Oil and Gas Enterprise Management from the prestigious University of Aberdeen. Imagine Guyana’s Oil and Gas Sector is being embarrassed, and this man is not there to say a word. All and sundry are having ‘field days’ where the oil and gas sector is concerned. Minister Vickram Bharrat is the consummate mediocre. His speech is tantamount to his defence of his portfolio, as he manifests an annoying shallowness as the Minister of Natural Resources, where he is protectively bushelled under Bharrat Jagdeo’s prevarications and dissimulations (as Jagdeo himself bluffs and blunders).

I suggest that Ramson be upped to his rightful place. He is embarrassing himself in the sports sector. After all, he did explain, when he expressed his desire to run for the Guyana Presidency that he (had) familiarized himself with all arms of the State, as “Being a lawyer for the last 10 years, he understands the judicial system. As a former Member of Parliament, he understands the legislative arm. He boasted of working at Office of the President during the reign of former President, Donald Ramotar, so he has a fair understanding of the executive.” Ramson’s is exemplary in his deportment. His academic resume is stunning. He is highly qualified in the legal domain, as well as in all-important area of the management of oil and gas sector. And if some rumours have a tinge of truth, Minister Vickram Bharrat, formerly of the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, is one for the future; he may have already been anointed by Jagdeo for President Ali’s successor.

Yours truly,

Prescott Mann