June 11th, 2024

Help & Shelter in solidarity with Hamas women 

Jun 11, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Help & Shelter stands in solidarity with the thousands upon thousands of women and children who are being subjected to untold suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

A ceasefire is so crucial to all those who are being exploited and abused in the most  horrific manner, in circumstances in which access to health care and other basis essentials is denied or medical facilities are non-existent. We add our voice to the calls for the protection of civilians, especially women and children. It may be regarded as idealistic to think that demonstrating solidarity alone  can do anything, but the simple collective act of solidarity can have profound moral, ethical and psychological impacts, changing narratives, bringing about a paradigm shift in mindsets and motivating those in positions of power to rethink their policies.

This conflict is putting women and children at higher risk of gender-based violence and sexual violence. It is imperative that all parties prioritise the safeguarding of women and children from harm and ensure that they receive the specific protections to which they are entitled under international humanitarian and human rights legislation.

This conflict is destroying the very fabric of human existence. How many more women  and children have to suffer before the world takes decisive action? Stop the fighting now.

Sincerely,

Denise Dias

Pamela Nauth

Desiree Ramdeen

Gaitrie Shivsankar

Josephine Whitehead

