GGMC starts relocation to former GBC High Street building

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) has begun its relocation from its Brickdam office to the building that once housed the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) building located at the corner of High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

In a notice published in the daily newspapers at the weekend stated that GGMC’s relocation will take place in phases.

GGMC stated that the transition to High & Princes Streets commenced with the movement of its Information, Communication and Technology Department, which has been fully functional and operating at the new location from May 20, 2024.

Also, effective from May 28, 2024, the Financial Division, Mines Division (including Mines Clerical, Mines Inspectorate, Surveying Unit, Mines Technical), and Land Management Division were all relocated and are accessible at the new Tract ‘Z’ location.

“This initial relocation of the three divisions signifies the first stage of transition to the new premises, encompassing divisions that interact daily with the public and stakeholders. Thereafter, the back office operations and various secretariats will relocate,” GGMC announced.

The Commission shared that the move to a new facility symbolizes not just a change of location, upgrading of facilities and adoption of new technologies, but also a new beginning for the Commission and a renewed commitment to the sector it serves.

“This new chapter is characterized by a unified service location, a re-dedication to professional and customer service, and the focused development of the mining sector,” GGMC expressed.

While GGMC would be moving its operation there, Kaieteur News understands that the building they are occupying was built years ago and the structure would have come under intense scrutiny when numerous defects were noticed.

This newspaper had reported that the High and Princes Streets complex, which is approximately 65,000 square feet, was built back in 2008 under the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government at an estimated cost of $700 million. The former GBC building was left abandoned after rehabilitation works were stalled for some time.

After years of being abandoned, renovation works resumed in 2022 in preparation for the GGMC to occupy the building.

Meanwhile, no public announcement was made related to the company or business granted the contract to renovate the building. Checks were made on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website, but none was seen. Efforts to contact Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat to provide the amount spent to renovate the building were futile.