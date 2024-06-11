ExxonMobil seeking residential houses, townhouses for employees

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), the operator of Guyana’s oil rich Stabroek Block is searching for residential houses, apartments and townhouses to rent for its employees.

In a Request For Information (RFI) published on Monday, the company explained that it plans to enter into lease agreements for the houses, apartments and townhouses.

Ideally, the residential home should be three or four bedrooms, while the apartment and townhouses must feature two or three bedrooms. The units must be situated along Le Ressouvenir, Oleander Gardens, Courida Park, Ogle, Felicity, Liliendaal, Turkeyen and Pattensen, East Coast Demerara.

According to Exxon submissions may include single-family houses, apartments or townhouses that may be at the design, construction, move in ready, renovation or estimated to be completed by the end of 2027.

Notably, the houses must have direct and paved road access, be free of obstacles and feature appropriate surface for parking. Furthermore, each of the bedrooms must have their own bathrooms while the facility should include security features such as, fencing, lighting, security bars for windows and doors, security hut with washroom facility.

Also as part of the requirements, the facility should include safety features such as emergency egress and signage, fire extinguishers, and smoke detection alarms; a stand-by electricity generator with automatic changeover switch which meets the National Electric Code (NEC) 220.87; a hot and cold pressurized water system with filtration tanks and UV filters; include air-conditioning and ventilation to maintain comfortable air temperature and parking space.

The landlord will be responsible for managing and providing all basic utilities, including water, electricity, sewage, cooking gas, cable tv, internet and garbage collection. During the bid process, all prospective EMGL contractors are required to demonstrate awareness of the Local Content Act (2021) and its potential application to their work under the scope. Bidders are expected to include in their submission a preliminary local content strategy outlining how they will deliver on the local content expectations and, upon award, implement an acceptable plan. Should the successful bidder be required to submit local content plans to the Government of Guyana under the Local Content Act (2021) they will also provide a copy of those plans to EMGL.