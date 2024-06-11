Deh belly full but deh still hungry!

Kaieteur News – Guyana is de land of many rivers, lush jungles, and – let’s not forget – some belly-bursting men who eat like they preparing for famine. You know who I talking bout. Dem men does see a wedding spread or party buffet and turn into human vacuum cleaners. It’s as if they practicing eating like food going out of style.

You could spot them a mile away. They the ones with plates stacked high like the Pakaraima Mountains. Dem does take de concept of ‘all you can eat’ and treat it like a personal mission statement. First plate: appetizers and mains mixed up in a chaotic mountain of carbs and proteins. Second plate: an equally ambitious mix, because you can’t decide between chow mein and curry chicken, so you just take both. By the third plate, well, it’s like they saying, “Bring it on, I still have room!”

And de irony? De freer the food, de greedier these men become. No thought for the next man or woman who might just want a lil taste of de good life too. Manners? Consideration? Dem words don’t exist in these situations.

But nature has a way of humbling the gluttonous. After the third heaping, these men often find themselves welded to their chairs, unable to rise. And de spectacle doesn’t end there. Some of them, in their quest for gastronomic glory, reach the point where their bodies revolt. What goes in must come out, sometimes sooner than expected.

Dem boys got some advise fuh dem who believe dem come on dis earth fuh done food. When the food is free, that’s the time to show some class. Demonstrate manners, moderation, and a touch of dignity. No one saying you shouldn’t enjoy a free meal, but think about others. Share the wealth of the table. Because in the end, no one respects a glutton. And while you might think you winning by stuffing yourself, all you getting is a night of indigestion and a reputation as the local scraven. So next time you find yourself at a party or wedding, remember: leave some for the rest of us. Eat to live, don’t live to eat.

Talk half. Leff half