Child father of beheaded woman surrenders to police

Kaieteur News – The child father of Paulette Edwards, the woman who is suspected to have been beheaded in Port Kaituma, Region One surrendered to police on Monday, Divisional Commander of Region One Himnauth Sawh has confirmed.

During a telephone interview with this publication on Monday evening, Commander Sawh while providing an update said that, “He (the suspect) was arrested this afternoon (Monday) at Baramita Police Station and is currently being processed. The police acted on information, and based on the information we got it was more like a surrender. So he is currently in custody at the Baramita Police Station.”

The Commander explained that the Police as well as the Guyana Defense Force and the Community Policing group were on the lookout for the suspect and checked a number of places. So he is of the belief that the suspect was aware he was being hunted. “Well the police went out looking for him at several places, he knew that he was being cornered and as such when they got to him, he didn’t resist arrest, based on the information I received, but what we did since we learned that he was the child father of the deceased we started an operation of all the backdams and we started to narrow in and apparently he knew that we were very close to him”. The commander said.

Last Friday the headless, naked and decomposing body suspected to be that of Edwards was found in Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One. Detectives believe that the body may be that of Edwards of Matthews Ridge who was last seen alive on June 4, 2024. The decomposing remains of the woman were found at around 16:30h in a clump of bushes in a swamped area in the vicinity of Cat Walk, Port Kaituma. Police located the head of the corpse on Saturday. “The deceased was clad in a black top pulled up to her chest, exposing her bra, while her lower body was fully exposed,” police told Kaieteur News. The black blouse was similar to the one that Paulette Edwards was wearing on the day she reportedly went missing. ‘Lilly’ was written on the right sleeve of the blouse Edwards was last seen wearing. At the time the body was found, the said name was seen on the same sleeve of the blouse she was clad in. Edwards had moved to Port Kaituma some time ago and reportedly lived there with her daughter’s father.