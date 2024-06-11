Briton John takes First Stage of Grand Prix De L’Ouest Guyanais

Latest update June 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese senior cycling champion Briton John followed up his stellar performance at the 2024 Independence Three-Stage Road Race (Guyana) with another remarkable display at the Second Edition of Grand Prix De L’Ouest Guyanais Four-Stage Road Race event on Saturday in Suriname.
John powered his way to victory with a blistering performance in the first stage of the Grand Prix Four-Stage event. The stage, spanning a demanding 90 miles from Suriname to Albina, featured intense competition, but John emerged victorious, demonstrating his exceptional prowess and determination.
Team Guyana played a pivotal role in John’s success, executing a well-coordinated effort to secure his path to victory. Their teamwork and dedication were evident as they provided crucial support and strategic guidance, enabling John to maintain his lead and cross the finish line ahead of his rivals.
This triumph is a significant milestone for both Briton John and Team Guyana, underscoring their dominance in the competitive world of cycling.
The United We Stand Cycle Club has extended heartfelt congratulations to Briton John for his outstanding performance and to Team Guyana for their exceptional effort and teamwork that culminated in this remarkable victory.
Meanwhile, the event concluded yesterday in Albina, Cayenne, details will be provided as soon as it is made available to this publication.
