GOAL is de way to go!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh is time to shake up de higher education scene in Guyana. De government bin smart and set up dis Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and dem dishing out 20,000 scholarships already. Now dem announce an additional 7,000 plus scholarships. Is bare numbers rolling like cricket score and it look good, good, good.

De thing is, more people studying under GOAL than de whole University of Guyana campuses combined. Think about dat! All dem graduates coming out with internationally certified qualifications, so dem can hold dem own anywhere in de world. And you know what? It nah cost a arm and a leg like it does to run de University of Guyana. Dis ting cheaper than a market day special, and it delivering big results.

So why we still pumping billions into de University of Guyana every year? Dem boys seh, time to wise up. We gat to make better use of GOAL. Imagine, instead of pouring money into buildings, maintenance, and all dem tings that come with a physical university, we invest in more online programs and scholarships. We could help more people, in more places, for less money. Dis de kind of maths that does make sense.

With GOAL, we could mek higher education accessible to anybody who got internet. You in de city, you good. You in de interior, you good too. Is like bringing de classroom right into people home. And de qualifications top notch, so nobody can seh we producing half-baked graduates. University of Guyana been around long time, and it serve it purpose. But de world changing, and we got to change with it. Online learning de way forward. Look how COVID-19 show we dat. Whole world turn to online education. We done set de pace with GOAL. Time to push forward full speed.

Dem boys seh, let’s put more faith and funds into GOAL. We could be a leader in online education in de Caribbean. We could help more Guyanese achieve dem dreams. Let’s invest in de future, not in old ways. Time for GOAL to tek centre stage and lead de way for higher education in Guyana.

Talk half. Leff half.