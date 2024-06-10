Beware of one-man rule!

Kaieteur News – The history of Guyana under the People’s National Congress (PNC) dictatorship serves as a sombre reminder of how fragile freedom can become. Those who lived through and suffered during that era have a duty to alert the present generation to the dangers of governmental overreach and the erosion of fundamental rights.

It all began with the snatching of the right to choose a government of one’s choice. With the removal of this right through successive rigged elections, the people of Guyana could not effect changes and were at the mercy of the mini-gods within the government.

During the PNC’s rule, the atmosphere in Guyana was one of pervasive fear and repression. Citizens could not speak freely to the media or in public without risking severe repercussions. Criticism of the government was met with vilification, victimization and vendettas. The freedom to express oneself was restricted heavily, and many were silenced by the threat of retaliation.

Press freedom was non-existent; journalists and ordinary citizens alike were afraid to speak the truth, knowing that doing so could lead to dire consequences. The independent media was attacked. This is why even today when you see politicians attacking media houses, it is sign of a creeping dictatorship. The repression extended to various aspects of life, including employment. With the State commanding 80% of Guyanese economy and tens of thousands employed by the government, the threat of dismissal was a powerful tool of control. Workers were often coerced into participating in government-sanctioned activities, such as marches or into forced free labour at Hope Estate, under the implicit threat of losing their jobs. The fear of being placed on the breadline forced many to comply reluctantly, sacrificing their personal freedom and dignity.

Freedom of association was severely limited. Attending opposition meetings or associating with known opposition figures could lead to censure or worse. Informers were ubiquitous, and even casual conversations with opposition members could attract the attention of the authorities. One notable incident involved a senior diplomat who, upon being seen conversing with Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, an opposition figure, was summoned and questioned by his superiors. The diplomat merely stopped to say howdy to an old school friend. Such incidents illustrate the extent to which personal relationships were scrutinized and controlled.

Associating with friends known to be opposition supporters was hazardous, leading to potential repercussions from the authorities. This pervasive atmosphere of control and fear stifled not only political dissent but also the basic human rights to freedom of expression, association, and personal choice. Even dietary choices were not free from political interference. Political leaders dictated what foods were prohibited or restricted, further intruding into the private lives of citizens. The lessons from this dark period in Guyana’s history are clear: the erosion of freedoms can occur insidiously and must be actively resisted. The present generation must be vigilant to ensure that the country does not return to those oppressive days.

Even under an elected government, the dangers of authoritarianism and the curtailment of freedoms remain. Today criticism of the government is met with vilification, another symptom of a creeping dictatorship. Persons are now afraid to speak to this newspaper for fear of attracting the wrath if the government. The emergence of one-man rule and a government dominated by sycophants poses a significant threat to democracy. When “yes-men” become pervasive in a society it is a sure sign that freedoms are under threat. These yes-men are not only danger to themselves but to your and my freedom.

The role of the media is vital in protecting freedoms. A free and independent press serves as a watchdog, exposing abuses of power and ensuring that the government remains answerable to the people. Efforts to curtail press freedom or intimidate journalists must be vehemently opposed. Protecting the rights of journalists and fostering a culture of open dialogue and dissent are essential to preserving democracy. The more a government attacks a newspaper, the more the people should buy that newspaper because it is one way of demonstrating resistance to authoritarianism and one-man rule. As such, as much as we must never forget the suppression of freedoms and the pervasive atmosphere of fear that characterized the PNC era, the present generation has a responsibility to guard against any attempts to curtail their rights and freedoms. The present generation must be attuned to the signs of one-man rule; it must be on the lookout for attacks on the media. These are as good an indicator as any that danger is in the air.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)