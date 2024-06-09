Unleashing Potential: St. Joseph High School Career Fair Inspires Students to Pursue Careers in an Emerging Economy

Kaieteur News – In a quest to empower and guide students toward a prosperous future, St. Joseph High School hosted a dynamic and inspiring career fair centered around the theme, “Discover your passion, pursue your career in an emerging economy.” This event aimed to showcase a diverse range of career opportunities within a rapidly evolving job market, while also nurturing students’ interests and aspirations. With the enthusiastic participation of industry professionals, the career fair served as a catalyst for students to explore their passions and align them with the demands of an emerging economy.

This career fair marked a significant milestone for St. Joseph High School, as it was the first of its kind after several years. Featuring around 35 organizations specializing in various industries, the event attracted not only St. Joseph High students but also students from neighboring schools who eagerly explored the fair and everything it had to offer.

Among the participating organizations were The Guyana Geology and Mines, Guyana School of Agriculture, The Department of Public Information, Policy Forum Guyana, Guyana Responsible Parent Associate Clinic, Cacique Accounting, The Guyana Fire Service, The University of Guyana, and many more. These organizations engaged extensively with students, providing valuable advice and resources to help guide them on their career paths.

The career fair provided a vibrant platform for students to interact directly with professionals from diverse fields. Students had the opportunity to ask questions, gather insight, and gain a deeper understanding of the skills and qualifications required in their desired careers. The professionals shared their personal experiences, highlighting the challenges and rewards of their respective professions, thus inspiring the young attendees to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

The event also fostered a sense of excitement and motivation among them. Many students left the fair feeling inspired and energized, armed with newfound clarity about their career goals and a strengthened commitment to pursuing their passions.

The Waterfalls had the privilege of speaking with representatives from various organizations presented at the St. Joseph High School career fair. Among the notable participants was the Guyana Responsible Parent Associate Clinic, a non-profit organization that provides essential guidance on topics rarely discussed openly. The clinic hosts regular sessions for primary and secondary students, offering insights into family planning, STD and STI testing, contraceptives, and counseling on sensitive youth-related topics. The Guyana Responsible Parent Associate Clinic is open to anyone interested in learning or seeking guidance on these matters.

Additionally, the University of Guyana and Cyril Potter College of Education had a strong presence at the career fair, engaging with students interested in the programmes offered by these esteemed institutions. Representatives from various faculties, including the Faculty of Social Science and the Faculty of Agriculture, were present at the University of Guyana booth.

They provided students with informative brochures and materials, giving them a glimpse into the diverse educational opportunities available.

The Cyril Potter College of Education, renowned for its teacher training programmes, also actively engaged with aspiring educators. A representative from the college highlighted the crucial role of teachers in society, emphasizing that without them, no other profession would exist. The representative expressed the importance of guiding and encouraging students who are interested in teaching, providing them with the necessary information and support to pursue a career in education.

Accounting institutes also made a strong showing at the career fair, including Cacique Accounting. As an internationally recognized organization, Cacique Accounting presented numerous opportunities for students interested in the field of accounting and business. They aimed to assist students who were uncertain about their career path by offering resources and guidance to help them make informed decisions.

The representatives from Cacique Accounting expressed their commitment to supporting students who may be unsure about their future prospects. They emphasized that their goal was to provide assistance and guidance to those who were interested but needed direction, ensuring that students understood the potential and opportunities available in the accounting and business fields.

The event not only provided students with insights into diverse career opportunities but also offered an engaging experience focused on fire safety, thanks to the participation of the Guyana Fire Service. With various fire safety equipment on display, the booth attracted students eager to learn about the importance of fire safety and the uses of different firefighting tools.

At the Guyana Fire Service booth, students had the opportunity to interact with firefighters and gain hands-on knowledge about fire safety.

To further engage students, endurance tests were conducted, challenging them to hold up a heavy hammer for a specific duration of time.

The test is for firefighters to build stamina and endurance for a prolonged period under stressful conditions. This friendly competition not only tested their physical strength but also served as an entertaining and engaging activity that drew a crowd. Students enthusiastically participated, eager to showcase their endurance and vie for the title of the longest hammer hold.

By providing hands-on experiences and engaging activities, the fire service not only educated students about the importance of fire safety but also encouraged them to consider careers in firefighting and emergency response.

Representatives were present from the Guyana School of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health. These institutions provided valuable insights into the fields of agriculture and healthcare, respectively, inspiring students to consider careers in these vital sectors.

The Guyana School of Agriculture’s booth was brimming with various packaged and local produce proudly displayed. Students had the chance to explore the diverse aspects of agriculture and learn about the resources available to those interested in pursuing careers in this field.

Representatives from the Guyana School of Agriculture engaged with students, sharing information about the different programmes and opportunities offered by the institution. They highlighted the importance of agriculture in sustainable development and food security, encouraging students to consider the significant role they could play in shaping Guyana’s agricultural landscape. By providing helpful resources and guidance, the school aimed to foster a deep appreciation for the agricultural sector.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Health representatives captivated students’ attention with their booth dedicated to medicine and science. They showcased the wide range of career paths available in the healthcare industry, such as midwifery, nursing, and medicine. Students eagerly gathered around, asking questions and seeking guidance regarding these potential career choices.

The representatives from the Ministry of Health shared valuable insights into the specialties and responsibilities associated with each profession. They explained the educational requirements, training programmes, and the essential role that healthcare professionals play in society. By providing a comprehensive overview of the various career paths within the healthcare sector, they empowered students to make informed decisions about their future.

In addition to the informative and interactive displays, the fair also offered entertainment provided by Hit and Jams 94.1, enhancing the overall experience for the students. The presence of Hit and Jams added a lively atmosphere to the event, and some lucky students even had the opportunity to receive free DJ lessons, further fueling their passion for music and creative pursuits.

Beyond the fire service and entertainment, institutes that specialize in assisting students who aspire to pursue education internationally were also present. One such institute, Keen360, was present at the event, offering resources and guidance to access scholarships and accommodations for studying abroad. While Keen360 primarily focuses on computer science, they also provide support for students pursuing other majors, broadening the horizons for those seeking international educational opportunities.