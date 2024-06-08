We can learn a lot when it comes to producing sugar

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:39 AM
Jun 08, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
It was good to see that GuySuCo was once again in the news. Given that a large section of the labour force depends on the sugar industry for their daily bread, we should continue to seek the most efficient means of producing sugar.
As a nation, we can learn a lot from Brazil when it comes to producing sugar. Guyana yields 35% of what Brazil yields in sugar production per hectare and produces sugar for twice the cost of Brazil. The benchmarking of Brazil’s best practices in the industry and utilizing their resources to aid in the improvement of our sugar production should be undertaken. They continue to be the world’s largest and least expensive producer of sugar.
Our neighbours to the south have not only leveraged economies of scale, but have also been able to reduce their crop maintenance and harvest costs (Reference: Sugar Cost of Production Across the World by Ana Zancaner, CZ Insights, March 2024). Plans underway to increase the number of hectares under cultivation in Guyana must include the setting of production targets that will eventually get us to Brazil’s best in class levels. This will ensure that Guyana becomes very competitive in the industry, while also securing our country’s place in its future.
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman, the Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
Show the proof Jagdeo
Jun 08, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The Associate has struck twice in two days. Group C and D might have been the groups of death leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 but for the moment the blockbuster results are...
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is confused over the difference between a manifesto and a plan. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]