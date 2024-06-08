Stop using the word negro

Dear Editor,

The use of the word “negro” by the Guyana Police Force has now taken a life of its own and a national conversation has ensued. The word is now being look at differently and rightfully so. What the national conversation has brought to bear is how language is a powerful tool that shapes our perceptions, interactions, and social dynamics. It is important to note that words are not merely neutral carriers of meaning; they bear the weight of historical contexts, cultural connotations, and emotional resonances. The term “Negro,” historically used since colonial times to describe people of African descent, is one such word that carries significant baggage.

In modern society, in present day Guyana its continued use, especially by authoritative institutions such as the Guyana Police Force, should be discontinued with immediate effect. It carries with it an inhumane history, the worst crime to have been committed against a people, a baggage the Guyana Police Force should carry in 2024. The responsibility of organisations like the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and the Guyana Police Force must be cognizant of and responsive to the evolving linguistic and cultural landscape of our present day reality as a country.

The word “Negro” and its use by the Guyana Police Force which was put to the general public by Attorney-At-Law Nigel Hughes has sparked a public debate and conversation about it; conversations that should lead to change in the non-use of this word. I put it to you that the word “Negro” is inextricably linked to the legacy of slavery, colonialism, and systemic racism. Its use harks back to a time when people of African descent were dehumanized and reduced to a racialized “other.” This word is laden with negative stereotypes and connotations that perpetuate a view of Africans as inferior and subservient. The emotional and psychological impact of such a term on individuals and communities cannot be overstated.

For many, it evokes a painful history and ongoing struggles for equality and dignity. Guyana much accept that language evolves, and so do the connotations associated with words. What might have once been a widely accepted term can become deeply offensive and inappropriate as societal values and understandings progress as it has in present day Guyana. The persistence of the word “Negro” in official records/documents is anachronistic and fails to reflect the advancements in social justice and human rights. It undermines efforts to foster inclusivity and respect for all individuals, irrespective of their racial or ethnic background. I know and believe, that many will agree, that words wield the power to harm and heal, to divide and unite. Positive language can affirm identities, validate experiences, and promote solidarity. For instance, terms like “African or Afro Guyanese” East Indian or Indo Guyanese are more readily and widely accepted in contemporary discourse and reflect a recognition of identity and heritage without the pejorative baggage.

In present day society, the use of derogatory terms can normalize prejudice, legitimizing discriminatory practices and policies. This creates an environment where systemic racism can flourish, impeding social cohesion and justice. Institutions that wield significant influence over public discourse and societal norms. As such, bear a crucial responsibility to use language that promotes respect, inclusivity, and equality. The Ethnic Relations Commission, tasked with fostering harmonious relations among Guyana’s diverse population, must take a proactive stance against the use of derogatory and outdated terms like “Negro.” By issuing directives and recommendations, the ERC can lead the charge in promoting language that reflects contemporary values of dignity and respect for all individuals. Similarly, the Guyana Police Force, as an institution of authority and public service, must be exemplary in its use of language. The Police Force’s interactions with the public set a tone for societal attitudes towards race and ethnicity. By discontinuing the use of the term “Negro” and adopting a more respectful and accurate terminology that is widely accepted by those affected and the society at large, the police can contribute to the broader effort of dismantling racial prejudices and promoting social justice. The times have indeed changed, and so must our use of certain words, it’s not that difficult, stop using the word “Negro”.

Yours respectfully,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP