Woman, two men rob taxi driver of car, cellphone  

Jun 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver attached to Double ‘D’ Taxi Service in Eccles, East Bank Demerara was on Wednesday robbed of his motorcar by two men and a woman.

The robbery occurred at approximately 21:30 hrs. Shon Azeez, the 32-year-old taxi driver of Eccles, ECD, was sitting in his vehicle around 20:30 hrs and was approached by a man and woman who solicited a trip to South Ruimveldt Gardens, to which Azeez obliged. The man entered the back seat of the vehicle and sat behind the driver, while the woman occupied the seat next to the driver and Azeez drove them to their destination. Upon arrival in South Ruimveldt, the woman instructed Azeez to come to a stop behind a shopping plaza, where she exited the vehicle.

Her companion, however, did not leave the back seat of the vehicle but instead proceeded to choke the driver from behind, while another male accomplice, armed with a handgun, approached the vehicle and brandished the weapon in the direction of the victim, instructing him to open the door, which he did. Subsequently, the victim was pulled from his vehicle, had his limbs bound, and was thrown into the backseat of his vehicle. The suspects, now at the helm of the commandeered vehicle, dumped the suspect out at ‘A’ Field Sophia and made good their escape.

Azeez, with his hands still bound, was able to alert members of the public who assisted him and escorted him to the Turkeyen Police Station, where he was able to make a report. Up to press time the suspects were still at large. The motorcar in question, a black Toyota Allion, registered as PRR 8812, is valued at $1.6M and the victim’s cell phone is valued at $50,000.

 

