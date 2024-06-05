Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc to host first ever job fair

Kaieteur News – Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc will be hosting their first ever job fair on June 7th and 12th at the Square of the Revolution, Georgetown.

This was confirmed by the Director of Security Operations Dwayne Bagot. During a telephone interview with the Kaieteur News on Tuesday, Bagot said that this job fair though an employment drive is not something the company normally does, but they have come to a point where changes are being made to the employment process.

Persons interested in being recruited need to be physically fit, computer literate, clear background and experience in security would be an asset. The Director of Security Operations explained that their clients require a certain number of staff and also quality. “Our clients require a certain number of personnel of course, they’ll need a certain quality of personnel and we are talking about persons here that have background in security…”

Though there will be no on the spot hiring, there will be company officials present to take down as much information as possible from potential recruits and the eligible ones who are shortlisted will be subsequently contacted for an interview. Positions are open for security officers, aviation security and operations personnel at the CCTV operation centers, to name a few. So far there are no other companies participating in the job fair as Bagot explained that it is an exclusive event.