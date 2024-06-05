Rent is now a Big Man in Guyana!

Kaieteur News – Every story gat more than one side. Yuh does get one version from one person and another from another. But a story does also gat too faces, one the good side and the other the bad side.

Prezzy does like talk how when government put in infrastructure in dem areas it does raise de value of people property. He does like talk how when business investment such as bank and hospital go to an area, it does increase the value of de property in de area.

This is good news fuh dem home owners. Dat is is de good side to the investment. But they gat another side to: de bad side. When businesses are allowed to set up shop and everywhere, it does raise not only be value of dem property but also de rents. This good for de owners and de landlords. But is a horror story fuh people wah looking fuh buy a lil property to put something over dem head. And it stresss fuh dem wah gat to pay rent in de same area.

Right now rent is Mr. Rent. If yuh is a tenant, yuh feeling de squeeze. If yuh is a person looking fuh own yuh home, yuh better hope yuh get a government house lot. Because low and middle income earners can’t afford to pay them price wah dem property owners calling. Imagine a house lot wah nah gat no building on it in government housing scheme, reselling for $30M dollar. How poor and middle income gan afford dat?

And deh gat some landlords who does mek it clear, dem nah want no family with children. It remind dem boys of dem man who had 12 children and wherever he went to rent a place, he was unsuccessful. The man was honest and could not contemplate lying. So one day he told his wife to go to the cemetery to her father’s tomb and take 11 of the 12 children with her. He then visited a property which was vacant and told the landowner that he would like to rent the place.

“Is this your only child?” asked the landowner.

“No, I have 12 children” replied the man.

“Then where are the other 11 kids?”

“In the cemetery with my wife,” he calmly replied

He got de place and he did not have to lie.

Talk half. Leff half