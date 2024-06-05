Man caught smuggling ‘mango pelter’ in powder bottle into prison

Kaieteur News – A Friendship, East Bank Demerara man was arrested by the police ranks stationed at the Timerhi Prison as he attempted to smuggle a cellphone hidden in a sealed powder bottle.

The man has been identified as Adrian Braithwaite of Lot 21 Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) issued a statement on the matter on their official Facebook Page.

In the statement it was confirmed that Braithwaite visited the prison around 13:50hrs on June 3, 2024, to drop off personal items for a female inmate, Shelisa Ellis. As per protocol, the items were checked at the self-support area, where prison staff discovered the cellphone hidden inside the powder bottle.

The suspect was taken into custody and investigations were conducted. Director of Prison, Nicklon Elliot has warned that persons found engaging in collusion to smuggle contraband into prison facilities will be subjected to the full extent of legal consequences.

He further noted that despite increased monitoring in the prisons, more persons have made attempts to smuggle contraband into various prison facilities.