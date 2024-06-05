Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Police Force celebrates achievement of International Accreditation

Jun 05, 2024 News

Guyana Police Force (GPF) Training Academy receives International Accreditation at IADLEST Conference in Arizona, Jun 3, 2024. In photo from right, IADLEST President Mike Ayers; GPF Superintendent Nicola Kendall, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus; Superintendent Sonia Herbert; Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover; IADLEST Kelly Alzaharma

Guyana Police Force (GPF) Training Academy receives International Accreditation at IADLEST Conference in Arizona, June 3, 2024. In photo from right, IADLEST President Mike Ayers; GPF Superintendent Nicola Kendall, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus; Superintendent Sonia Herbert; Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover; IADLEST Kelly Alzaharma

Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Georgetown, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) have announced the successful accreditation of three GPF training centers, located in Suddie, Essequibo; Adventure, Berbice and Georgetown.

The achievement was formally recognised on Tuesday at the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) conference, currently taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.

IADLEST is globally recognised for its commitment to enhancing law enforcement service standards through certification, setting a benchmark for training excellence, the US Embassy here said in a press release. The accreditation is a key component of the Caribbean Police Professionalization Project, funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and implemented by PADF since 2021.

Concluding in June 2024, the project has significantly elevated law enforcement training within the region. A pivotal element of this success was a study tour that PADF facilitated to the Idaho Police Officers Standards and Training Academy in Boise, Idaho. The academy shared best practices in international law enforcement training standards with the GPF team and directly influenced the efficient and successful accreditation process.

The accreditation process involved a rigorous self-assessment, detailed online verification, and a comprehensive physical evaluation by IADLEST, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards.

The local accreditation team was led by Superintendent Nicola Kendall, with oversight from Acting Deputy Commissioner Calvin Brutus and substantial contributions from Superintendent Sonia Herbert, the Force Training Officer and head of the training centers, and Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover, who manages the ZARA Computer Centers across Guyana.

All of these members of the GPF played pivotal roles to reaching today’s success. Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken noted, “This accomplishment is a major milestone in the implementation of the GPF’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage...

Jun 05, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – A six-member team from Guyana is set to compete in the prestigious Endurance Stage Race from Suriname to Cayenne, spanning from June 8 to June 10. This four-stage race will...
Read More
Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a...

Jun 05, 2024

Louis in, Chanderpaul dropped as West Indies squad announced for England Tests

Louis in, Chanderpaul dropped as West Indies...

Jun 05, 2024

New GPC INC 2024 National Open Chess Championship underway

New GPC INC 2024 National Open Chess Championship...

Jun 05, 2024

MYC&S splash off Inaugural Learn to Swim programme for Differently Abled individuals

MYC&S splash off Inaugural Learn to Swim...

Jun 05, 2024

Round of 16 set for June 22 as teams decided

Round of 16 set for June 22 as teams decided

Jun 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]