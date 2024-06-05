Guyana Police Force celebrates achievement of International Accreditation

Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Georgetown, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) have announced the successful accreditation of three GPF training centers, located in Suddie, Essequibo; Adventure, Berbice and Georgetown.

The achievement was formally recognised on Tuesday at the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) conference, currently taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.

IADLEST is globally recognised for its commitment to enhancing law enforcement service standards through certification, setting a benchmark for training excellence, the US Embassy here said in a press release. The accreditation is a key component of the Caribbean Police Professionalization Project, funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and implemented by PADF since 2021.

Concluding in June 2024, the project has significantly elevated law enforcement training within the region. A pivotal element of this success was a study tour that PADF facilitated to the Idaho Police Officers Standards and Training Academy in Boise, Idaho. The academy shared best practices in international law enforcement training standards with the GPF team and directly influenced the efficient and successful accreditation process.

The accreditation process involved a rigorous self-assessment, detailed online verification, and a comprehensive physical evaluation by IADLEST, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards.

The local accreditation team was led by Superintendent Nicola Kendall, with oversight from Acting Deputy Commissioner Calvin Brutus and substantial contributions from Superintendent Sonia Herbert, the Force Training Officer and head of the training centers, and Assistant Superintendent Gladwin Hanover, who manages the ZARA Computer Centers across Guyana.

All of these members of the GPF played pivotal roles to reaching today’s success. Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken noted, “This accomplishment is a major milestone in the implementation of the GPF’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.”