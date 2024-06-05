Drifting trawlers slam into Harbour Bridge

– no major damage caused

Kaieteur News – Two drifting trawlers around 17:45 hrs on Tuesday afternoon reportedly collided with the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

Initial reports are that a Trawler had first collided with the bridge and subsequently another that went to retrieve it. Kaieteur News was told that the second vessel was warned not to go near the bridge to offer assistance because of the direction of the tide but it ignored and went ahead.

As a result it came into contact with the bridge too. A statement by the management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) later revealed that it was a minor incident and that no major structural damage was caused. According to the statement, the minor collision took place at spans 26 and 27.

“As a result, traffic continues to flow in both directions on the Demerara Harbour Bridge,” DHBC said before adding “management assures that all efforts are in place for the safe transit of commuters as a result on this minor incident” Loaded trucks were also advised to adhere to the speed limit of the bridge.