Man shot, robbed while waiting on wife to open door

Kaieteur News – A man was on Monday shot in the foot and robbed of his gold jewellery while waiting on his wife to open the door for him at Adventure, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Police identified the victim as Charran Ragoobeer, 46, a minibus driver. He was attacked around 22:30 hrs. A lone bandit armed with a gun reportedly robbed him of two gold chains and one gold ring valued at total $240,000.
Ragoobeer told police that he had just returned home from a funeral and was waiting under his house for his wife to open the door when a man armed with a gun accosted him and took away his jewellery.
The suspect then shot Ragobeer three times before running away. One of the bullets reportedly struck the minibus driver in his left leg. He was later rescued and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he is presently admitted. Investigations are ongoing.
