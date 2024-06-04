Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two letters on Israel’s continued annihilation of Palestine

Jun 04, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

Two recent letters, both dealing with Israel’s ongoing annihilation of Palestine make instructive reading.

The call by the group for the local conglomerate to divest itself of the Israeli firm, struck a discordant note and bordered on conflict when the letter stated, quite definitively that both the Governments of Guyana and Israel ‘played significant roles’ which facilitated and brokered the deal which saw the Israeli company doing business with the conglomerate.  It could not be viewed entirely as a private business partnership (KN June 2).

So the government and by extension the country recently stood on the right side of history with its recent UN vote on Palestine, but is now, perceived as displaying ambivalence in this deal, which should have been cancelled a long time ago, following Israel’s many atrocities in Gaza, West Bank and more recently Rafah.  The continuation of the partnership between the conglomerate and the Israeli firm must be brought to an end.  It cannot be supported.  It is wrong and flies in the face of positions taken against apartheid and genocide, the world over.

The other letter repeated the call for Israel’s expulsion from the body of nations, the UN (KN June 1). But we know that’s not going to happen as its staunch ally will veto any such move.

There is no doubt that the war is aided, abetted and supported by superior forces and hands.  They too should face the ICC.

Maybe the second letter should have also called for the expulsion of the Israeli firm.

How can it be reconciled that on one hand genocide and all the atrocities happening in Palestine are condemned, but on the other hand, profit considerations supersede and override the former position?  How can the two positions be reconciled?  They can’t.

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Glasgow, De Rosario, Moriah-Welsh in Shabazz World Cup qualifier squad

Glasgow, De Rosario, Moriah-Welsh in Shabazz World Cup qualifier

Jun 04, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Chicago Fire’s Omari Glasgow and Seattle Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario have been named in Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s 24-man roster for Guyana’s start of their 2026...
Read More
GSA, GTI and LTI on winners row in latest encounters

GSA, GTI and LTI on winners row in latest...

Jun 04, 2024

Ogando, Archibald to headline Men’s 100m at AP Invitational

Ogando, Archibald to headline Men’s 100m at AP...

Jun 04, 2024

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket win over spirited PNG

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket...

Jun 03, 2024

Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in June openers

Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in...

Jun 03, 2024

Silver Bullets win third title

Silver Bullets win third title

Jun 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]