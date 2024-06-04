Two letters on Israel’s continued annihilation of Palestine

Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
Two recent letters, both dealing with Israel’s ongoing annihilation of Palestine make instructive reading.
The call by the group for the local conglomerate to divest itself of the Israeli firm, struck a discordant note and bordered on conflict when the letter stated, quite definitively that both the Governments of Guyana and Israel ‘played significant roles’ which facilitated and brokered the deal which saw the Israeli company doing business with the conglomerate. It could not be viewed entirely as a private business partnership (KN June 2).
So the government and by extension the country recently stood on the right side of history with its recent UN vote on Palestine, but is now, perceived as displaying ambivalence in this deal, which should have been cancelled a long time ago, following Israel’s many atrocities in Gaza, West Bank and more recently Rafah. The continuation of the partnership between the conglomerate and the Israeli firm must be brought to an end. It cannot be supported. It is wrong and flies in the face of positions taken against apartheid and genocide, the world over.
The other letter repeated the call for Israel’s expulsion from the body of nations, the UN (KN June 1). But we know that’s not going to happen as its staunch ally will veto any such move.
There is no doubt that the war is aided, abetted and supported by superior forces and hands. They too should face the ICC.
Maybe the second letter should have also called for the expulsion of the Israeli firm.
How can it be reconciled that on one hand genocide and all the atrocities happening in Palestine are condemned, but on the other hand, profit considerations supersede and override the former position? How can the two positions be reconciled? They can’t.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
