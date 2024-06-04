Latest update June 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor
One of the high points of The PNC Administration, was the provision of free education from nursery to university. We are ever grateful to the PNC Government that such an offer could have been made to the citizens of this country, wherein its citizens could elevate themselves by educating themselves without the burden of private tuition. Free education by government funding rather than privately funded tuition is something that developing countries such as ours would welcome with open arms and again I say thanks to the government of the day.
Free education is once again a major issue in Guyana, that is, free government funded tuition at the tertiary level, we welcome this initiative. Already we see the groundwork is being laid, in the debt write off for students who are currently in the system.
There is also the GOAL Scholarship Programme for learners wishing to go to the next level.
But I am talking about free education in the truest sense of the word, free education without encumbrances such as a government’s imposition of its political ideologies and dogmas. The education that is soon to come, would be free of the dreaded National Service and the indoctrination of a party’s national policy.
We are all too familiar with the stint at National Service where the PNC Government forcefully imposed itself upon us through a system of brainwashing theories and dogmas; the key word here is party paramountcy. The new system of free education would be free and separate from government political interference, hence, we all wait with eager anticipation for the ushering in of our new free educational system in 2025.
Respectfully submitted
Neil Adams
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Chicago Fire’s Omari Glasgow and Seattle Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario have been named in Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s 24-man roster for Guyana’s start of their 2026...
Jun 04, 2024
Jun 04, 2024
Jun 03, 2024
Jun 03, 2024
Jun 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – A controversy arose in the 1932 American presidential election campaign when critics of Herbert Hoover... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]