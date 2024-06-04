Free education

One of the high points of The PNC Administration, was the provision of free education from nursery to university. We are ever grateful to the PNC Government that such an offer could have been made to the citizens of this country, wherein its citizens could elevate themselves by educating themselves without the burden of private tuition. Free education by government funding rather than privately funded tuition is something that developing countries such as ours would welcome with open arms and again I say thanks to the government of the day.

Free education is once again a major issue in Guyana, that is, free government funded tuition at the tertiary level, we welcome this initiative. Already we see the groundwork is being laid, in the debt write off for students who are currently in the system.

There is also the GOAL Scholarship Programme for learners wishing to go to the next level.

But I am talking about free education in the truest sense of the word, free education without encumbrances such as a government’s imposition of its political ideologies and dogmas. The education that is soon to come, would be free of the dreaded National Service and the indoctrination of a party’s national policy.

We are all too familiar with the stint at National Service where the PNC Government forcefully imposed itself upon us through a system of brainwashing theories and dogmas; the key word here is party paramountcy. The new system of free education would be free and separate from government political interference, hence, we all wait with eager anticipation for the ushering in of our new free educational system in 2025.

Neil Adams