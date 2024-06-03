Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Women Chamber partnering with AMCham for finance seminar

Jun 03, 2024

Kaieteur News – In a bid to empower businessmen and women in Guyana and address their pressing needs, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (WCCIG), in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham Guyana) is hosting a Business Brunch and Finance Seminar on June 15, 2024.

The aims at providing valuable insights into accessing finance and investment, addressing one of the mostsignificant challenges faced by many entrepreneurs in Guyana, organisers said in a press release.

The event comes as a direct response to a January 2024 survey conducted by WCCIG among its members. In that survey, 44.4 percent of the respondents identified Access to Finance as their biggest challenge, while 48.1 percent said they would like to receive training to better understandhow to access finance and make investments. Notably, 66.7 percent of the respondents preferred in-person training.

Instead of just catering to its members, the WCCIG and AmCham Guyana have extended access to the seminar to the wider business community in Guyana. This decision reflects the Chambers’ commitment to fostering a more inclusive and robust business environment by addressing the broader needs of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“By attending this seminar, you’ll gain direct access to industry experts who will provide practical strategies and insights into securing financial resources and making informed investment decisions. This is a unique opportunity for professionals, seasoned entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to overcome their financial challenges and leverage their assets for sustainable success,” said the WCCIG Board of Directors. “This event is being held inperson to allow participants to interact directly with the industry experts – ask questions and get answers on the spot.”

The seminar is scheduled for 9 am to 1:30 pm, on Saturday, June 15 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel located in Kingston. The theme of the event is ‘Leveraging Your Assets For Sustainable Success.’

Tickets are priced at $12,000 for members of the two Chambers and $15,000 for non-members. The event aims to raise funds to cover operational costs and any surplus generated will be reinvested into future training initiatives, ensuring a sustainable cycle of empowerment and growth within the business community.

