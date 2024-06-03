Mosquitoes running things now!

Kaieteur News – Well, well, well, look wha we come to in dis country. Yesterday, cricket match was nice. Dem West Indies fans leff de cricket ground happy. Dem even had time to go and take a celebratory drink before nightfall and de invasion of dem annoying flying objects we does call mosquitoes.

Is a good thing de match play in de day, because come evening, dem mosquitoes does come out in full force. Is like dem have a clock set—sun gone down, dem come out fuh bite flesh and suck blood.

And wha we doing ‘bout it? Not a damn thing. Big tournament, plenty tourists, but who care? As long as dem officials safe behind dem fancy office windows, is no problem.

We hosting major cricket matches in de rainy season, and it look like we hosting mosquito Olympics too.

De authorities keep saying dem doing things to combat de mosquito problem. Dem boys seh if dem authorities put half de effort into fighting mosquitoes as dem put into giving excuses, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Imagine, we had to wait for powerboats to rescue we from blackout woes. Now, who coming to rescue we from these pesky mosquitoes? Superman? Batman? No sah, we need Mosquito Man. We need somebody who gon actually take action, not just talk pretty and look busy.

Every year is de same story, rainy season come and mosquitoes tek over. And de people in charge? Dem waiting till de situation get serious. Well newsflash, is serious long time now. Dem boys seh de authorities treating mosquitoes like uninvited guests at a wedding—ignore dem and hope dem leave. But guess what? Mosquitoes nah leaving. Dem multiplying.

So, while de fans enjoy de cricket and de mosquitoes enjoy dem blood banquet, we can only hope somebody wake up and do something. Until then, keep yuh repellent handy and pray for de best. Dem mosquitoes running tings and it look like dem here to stay.

Talk half. Leff half