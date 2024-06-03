Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Man remains on remand for allegedly beating woman unconscious

Jun 03, 2024 Court Stories, News

Ryan Smith on remand for allegedly beating woman unconscious.

Kaieteur News – A miner on Friday was remanded to prison for allegedly beating a businesswoman unconscious on April 24, 2024 at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The defendant identified as Ryan Smith appeared virtually at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for a second hearing of the matter but was further remanded to prison until next month. He reportedly had assaulted Holly Monderson, 51.

According to reports Monderson owns a business on Issano Landing and on the day in question he had gone to her shop to make a purchase. The woman stepped out for a short while leaving Smith to browse her shop for what he wanted.

When she returned he made his purchase and left but while browsing her purse she recognized that $10,000 was missing.
The woman suspected that Smith might have stolen the cash and went in search of him. When she located him they had an argument over the missing money and she returned to her shop.

Later that evening the suspect allegedly returned to her shop with a piece of wood. According to reports she was in her hammock asleep when he entered and began beating her with the wood before making good his escape.

Monderson was allegedly beaten unconscious and could not raise an alarm. It was not until the following day that she was found by customers who went to her shop. Reports are that she was found in and out of consciousness.

She was immediately rushed to a health centre and then to the Bartica Hospital for treatment. Monderson until now is still recovering from a fractured skull. A report was made and Smith was later apprehended and charged.

