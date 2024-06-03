Indians Voted for Modi’s re-election

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Elections concluded in India on June 1. Guyanese were querying whether the ruling BJP has won. As I found from interviewing voters during my sojourn in India, incumbent PM was on course to re-election winning a landslide. Exit polls released on evening of June 1 suggested that Modi has indeed won re-election as PM and his party has made big gains. The opposition continues to claim it has won. Counting of ballots will take place on June 4 for the outcome.

Yours Truly,

Vishnu Bisram