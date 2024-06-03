Indians Voted for Modi’s re-election

Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:07 AM
Jun 03, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Elections concluded in India on June 1. Guyanese were querying whether the ruling BJP has won. As I found from interviewing voters during my sojourn in India, incumbent PM was on course to re-election winning a landslide. Exit polls released on evening of June 1 suggested that Modi has indeed won re-election as PM and his party has made big gains. The opposition continues to claim it has won. Counting of ballots will take place on June 4 for the outcome.
Yours Truly,
Vishnu Bisram
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 02, 2024ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 finally got underway on Saturday evening at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas where...
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo still does not get it. He still fails to appreciate why he should not be dedicating his weekly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]