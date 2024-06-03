GWI’s response to article

Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:07 AM
Jun 03, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) wishes to clarify articles appearing in the Kaieteur and Stabroek newspapers on May 31st, in relation to Bel Air Village resembling a squatting area following GWI’s upgrade of the water distribution network, as such, would like to highlight the following based on the progress of the works.
The GWI team visited the area where works are currently in progress and conducted an assessment. It was found that the parapets of most of the residents were reasonably reinstated, and they now have full access to their parapets.
While there is more work to be done to complete the project, which is to replace very old pipes to ensure the continued provision of clear water, the team is working towards a timeline of one week for a full completion. It was disappointing that the sender of the letter did not state his or her name since GWI would have visited residents in the area to address concerns, if any.
Kind regards,
Akosua McPherson
Guyana Water Inc
