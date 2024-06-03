Driver runs away, leaves passenger with illegal gun

Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A driver on Saturday ran away, leaving his passenger behind with a loaded unlicensed firearm after he crashed into a soldier’s vehicle along the Linden Highway.
The soldier was reportedly driving to Linden when he was hit from behind by a pick-up. Instead of stopping the vehicle the man drove away.
The soldier gave chase and as he closed in on him, the driver stopped the vehicle and ran away leaving behind his passenger in the front seat, a man identified as Delbert Barrington.
The vehicle was searched and a magnum revolver with three live rounds was found on the back seat. Barrington was arrested and placed in custody as police look for the driver.
