‘A costly governance stalemate’

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – From its formation to the fall of international communism in 1989, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) sought to use liberal democratic means – free and fair elections, etc. – to destroy liberal democracy and establish a Soviet-type dictatorship. That effort failed but with the aid of those who had kept it out of government for nearly three decades, in 1992 the PPP came to power with a great fanfare of ‘a return to democracy’. In the context of a nation rooted in ethnic division and antipathy and a communist conceptualization of governance, over the last 25 years, the PPP has been using illiberal methods to try to camouflage its hegemonic ethnic/political agenda. As the recent visit by United States Congressman Jonathan Jackson indicated, this attempt has also failed, but how its consequences will develop, is dependent upon all the current socio/political actors.

In 2021, a group of experts contracted by USAID completed the ‘Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Assessment’ of Guyana with the following important comment: ‘The accountability gap is most readily seen in the … elements of competition and political accountability, consensus, and inclusion. While Guyana’s history, cultural diversity, and size make the country unique in South America, these factors also pose challenges to cohesive and inclusive development as topics of national interest are usually distorted through individual racial, ethnic, and political lenses. Consensus and inclusion have their own dynamics but wield a powerful influence on the ability to govern, which impacts government responsiveness and effectiveness. As noted earlier, Guyana’s political parties are predominately ethnically homogeneous, exacerbating racial and ethnic tensions. Regarding Human Rights and Rule of Law, the team viewed this element as a cross-cutting theme present in all elements… there is no cohesive public pressure for substantive political or electoral reform stemming from the political crisis. International pressure on the two parties for better governance practices is not breaking the stalemate!’

It is highly unlikely that a US Congressman, who has a staff of about 15, would have come to Guyana without having seen the above mentioned report and being further briefed on the current situation. He could not fail to have grasped that the refusal of both the PPP and the People’s National Congress (PNC) to establish more inclusive governance approaches and the plot by the former to establish instead ethnic/political dominance are substantially responsible for the situation that developed in Mocha Arcadia.

Congressman Jackson promised the people of Mocha Arcadia that he would share his experience with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Leader of his Democratic Party and his other colleagues, so that the government can be held accountable for the challenges the people of Mocha Arcadia face. This is good but will only confirm what was already known. Indeed, if the current undemocratic behaviour by the PPP to force Africans into its ranks is anything to go by, the important decisions have already been made.

What is quite disappointing is that to this day, the official opposition which receives the bulk of its support from the African people does not appear to understand the complications and dynamics of the situation. Most of what one is hearing from the PNC is ‘vote them out’ and by implication ‘put us in’, as if that is the solution to the national problem. Karl Marx noted that ‘practice without theory is blind. Theory without practice is sterile. Theory becomes a material force as soon as it is absorbed by the masses.’ One is yet to discern from the opposition a theoretical expression appropriate to the complexities outlined by the USAID report.

To avoid getting involved in PNC leadership politics, let us take as an example a presentation by MP Jermaine Figueira, ‘The legacies of colonialism could only be corrected by a cohesive and united leadership’ (SN: 27/05/2024). After the usual hackneyed lament about the scars of slavery, indentureship and colonialism, etc., he informed us that ‘genuine independence transcends way beyond mere governance, it touches on economic self-sufficiency and equitable distribution of wealth. The question, therefore, is how can this be attained?….I dare say only through unity. The path to true independence is inherently linked to national unity. Our motto, ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ should not be mere words, for it is much more than that – it encapsulates the vision of a cohesive Guyanese society working towards common goals. This unity is a necessary condition to maximize the benefits from our vast natural resources.’

Even with the best of intentions, national unity will not be attained by simply recognizing the need for it. Since the 1940s, Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham and every leader after them have been calling for national unity! But nowhere did Mr. Figueira explain what he means by national unity and how it is to be attained. Instead, he proceeded in a most questionable manner. ‘This notion of independence transcends way beyond mere governance’ , etc. Do the theory and practice of national governance exclude considerations of ‘economic self-sufficiency and equitable distribution of wealth,’ etc.?

‘Governance refers to the overall process of decision-making, implementation, and management of public affairs, which includes not only the government but also various actors and institutions such as civil society organizations, private sector entities, and international organizations. While government focuses on the exercise of political power, governance emphasizes the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the decision-making process, aiming to ensure the well-being and development of a society’ (https://thisvsthat.io/governance-vs-government).

But that aside, the Hon. Member claimed that only through unification of the country’s leadership can there be prosperity. I hope that in this part of the 21st century he does not mean that there should be racial/ethnic assimilation, particularly as it is at present being expressed by the hegemonic leadership intentions of the PPP. The day for assimilation is long gone and last week I indicated that the UN has called upon governments to protect the institutions and processed of ethnic groups within their borders.

Today one must strive for unity in diversity: for peaceful coexistence, cooperation and working together for a common good. This kind of cooperation helps to build trust and confidence among individuals and groups, leading to increased cooperation and collaboration. Once there is a properly contextualized democratic theory of unity, the question for Mr. Figueira and his party is still how it is to be structured and implemented.

However, as noted in the USAID report, international pressure on the two parties for better governance practices is not breaking the stalemate and there is no cohesive public opinion to force them to do so. The Hon. Member would do a great service to his country if he used his location and participation in the PNC to help break this most costly logjam.

Regards,

Dr. Henry Jeffrey