‘Unique Impressions’ by Trisha Wilkinson

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – With an ever-growing demand for unique and personalized items that reflect your individuality, one young entrepreneur, Trisha Wilkinson brought her dreams to reality with the creation of her business venture Unique Impressions. Advocating for uniqueness and girl power Wilkinson has based her business on predesigned drinking glasses and self-defense accessories.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, 28-year-old Wilkinson who hails from Golden Grove on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) shared that ‘Unique Impressions’ was launched on May 5th this year.

Speaking of starting the business, the young woman said she wanted something of her own and also that spoke to girl power.

She related, “I was just casually browsing an online shopping app one day and I saw this really cute glass with a quote which said, she who kneels before God can stand before anyone.” She added that the quote had a picture to go along with it to complete the design and this mere sight impressed her and gave her the inspiration for her business.

With regards to the self-defense aspect of her business, Wilkinson said it was birthed out of a need for personal safety. She detailed that the accessories she offers would aid persons especially women to be able to fight off aggressors.

“We all aren’t privileged to own car or have someone to transport us around. Many times, I would see persons, especially women who are late on the park or in the case of persons who work the graveyard shift and night shift. They are just simply trying to get to and from work to earn an honest dollar. So, I think with such products, persons can have a little more assurance knowing that they have something to protect them or raise an alarm,” she pointed out.

According to the young woman, the self-defense product has gained much popularity as of recent.

She detailed that the glass mugs provided are predesigned with bamboo lid covers and straw. However, it can also be provided with specific designs for parties, weddings, birthdays, groups, etc. just to name a few. While the self-defense accessories include a kubaton, alarm, pepper spray, flashlight and whistle and add-ons can be made with items such as sanitizer, key knife and multifunctional tool.

Although the business is still relatively new and is currently advertising to raise awareness about the services offered, the feedback has been exciting for the young entrepreneur.

She responded that, “Feedback is heavily based on the positive side. Persons who have seen or purchased the self-defense accessories and glasses have expressed what an amazing initiative this is. They are mostly impressed with the personalization the items bring.”

While still in the infant stages of her business, Wilkinson shared that the only challenge she is dealing with thus far is bringing awareness about her services.

She said she has been overcoming this by reaching out to friends and family who are assisting with the marketing and advertising of her business. “I also try to be vocal as much as possible as well to raise awareness,” she mentioned.

Aiming to see her business reach greater heights, Wilkinson said her long-term goals are to be able to be a daily inspiration to persons with the catchy phrases on the glasses and other personal items. In addition, she hopes to offer more items to allow persons to have the perfect gift pieces to present others.

Meanwhile, asked what role she thinks small business owners such as herself has in society, she expressed that small businesses show people that “when you put your mind to it, your dreams too can become a reality.”

With a lot of thriving small businesses in our society today, our featured entrepreneur is of the view that business owners should always make use of the opportunities and platforms to expose their businesses and the services they have to offer.

“There are many entrepreneurs with great ideas and businesses; however, many of these businesses are in the dark. Persons need to have their businesses more exposed to the public,” she commented.

For persons interested in the services ‘Unique Impressions’ has to offer, you can reach out via WhatsApp on (592) 614-9198 or on Instagram at unique_impressions.ui.