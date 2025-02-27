“Support the work of the Govt. beyond 2025”

Kaieteur News- At the opening ceremony of the Annual Police Conference 2025, President Irfaan Ali called on officers to support the work of the People’s Progressive Party government beyond 2025. His remarks come even as the country is gearing up for general and regional elections slated to be held later this year.

His direct message to the police officers to support the work of the government contrasts sharply with how he spoke to officers of the Guyana Defence Force last week. During his address at the GDF officers’ conference, the President told officers and other ranks that their duty is to the nation, its security and the preservation of law and order, not to any political interests. He underscored that 2025 is an election year and the GDF “stands ready to fulfill its constitutional duty to support civilian law enforcement in maintaining peace and order and importantly, in sustaining democracy forever in this country. Elections are a fundamental pillar of our democracy, and we must ensure that the process unfolds the environment free from intimidation, violence or disruption.” President Ali said though unrest or anything that is contrary to the rule of law is not anticipated, he urged the military to be vigilant against any attempt at unsettling internal order. “Therefore, the GDF will be on standby and prepared to act if necessary, so as to uphold stability and protect the democratic stance,” the president said.

He made it clear that they “are not asking anyone to take a partisan stand. We ask every day for the members of the Joint Services to take a professional and national stand. Every member of the Force has a right to vote according to the dictates of their conscience, and as long as I’m commander-in-chief, the right will be respected. The professionalism of the military will be always upheld.” “Our duty is to the nation, to its security and the preservation of law and order, not to any political interests. Guyana’s democracy depends on free, fair and peaceful elections, and we will ensure that no force internal or external disrupts the will of the people.”

However, during his address to the police officers yesterday, President Ali put emphasis on what his administration has done for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the past five years. He also outlined key areas for police development, including accountability, reliability, operability, and financial reforms. President Ali stressed the importance of financial reforms in strengthening the Police Force’s ability to tackle financial crimes. To this end, he said, “As I work with your support and your help in continuing the work of the government beyond 2025, an important part of our work will be financial reforms, the financial sector reforms, reforming the financial system to better help us to fight financial crimes.”

Addressing the issue of professional growth, Ali highlighted the government’s investment in education and training for police officers, enabling them to attain higher qualifications. “We have never had this number of police officers at every level, with diplomas, degrees, masters, and even PhD, and you should applaud yourself for that. But never forget that this was not accidental. This was because of the government investing in making education opportunities more accessible to you, and you must applaud that,” he stated.

Further, he also reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing benefits for law enforcement officers, including home ownership and career incentives. “And I’m not shy to say this, because it’s a reality. Those of you who know me know that I’m not shy to say, I’m not shy to ask for your support, because in my humble opinion, we deserve it, and in my humble opinion, you deserve our support. You deserve the love of any government. Because what you do, what the vast majority of you do, is show unconditional love and sacrifice for this country’s people every day,” Ali stated.

Moreover, he acknowledged concerns over promotion structures within the Force, promising to explore ways to ensure officers receive adequate retirement benefits. In fact, President Ali said, “One of the things that bothers me is the structure. You may have a constable that will be a constable for 25 years. Will retire as constable, some may say that maybe they didn’t make the mark for promotion, but I would say that when you examine the structure, the structure required a certain balance at every level, whilst the salary and the benefit will increase. I can tell you that I’m thinking about how we can ensure that we incentivize that service, that even if a constable stays in the service for 25 years, that he must know that when he retires, his benefits can be calculated above those 25 years.

