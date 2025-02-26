UG opens dental training clinic and laboratory

—will now be able to accept more students into programme

Kaieteur News- Students, staff, and the surrounding community of the University of Guyana will soon benefit from dental services at the Turkeyen Campus with the launch of the University’s College of Medical Sciences’ first dental teaching clinic.

The new state-of-the-art Dental Training Clinic and Laboratory will double the number of dentists the University can admit to the dental programme from this year, the university said in a press release. This will significantly strengthen the institution’s capacity to produce more highly skilled dental professionals, provide opportunities for research, serve the community, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration.

The Dental Training Clinic and Laboratory was gifted by the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), which comprises the Stabroek Block partners – ExxonMobil Guyana, CNOOC Petroleum, and HESS Corporation. This gift is part of the GGI’s larger development partnership with the University of Guyana, the release added.

During the launch of the facility, UG Vice Chancellor, Professor, Paloma Mohamed Martin, expressed deep appreciation to the GGI for their generosity to the university and noted the significant impact the project will have on the students, staff, and the country as a whole. Professor, Mohamed Martin recalled that in the 30 years of the dental programme’s existence, the University was faced with the challenge of accepting a dwindling number of applicants to the dentistry programme because of the small number of training chairs available. Often, the University had to take the difficult decision to turn away eligible students due to limited space. “We were doing at that time, two dental students to a chair and still only able to take six students in, and so students who had worked all their lives trying to get into a dental school had to be turned away,” the VC explained. “This could not continue. We had to do something. And together we did. Today, we have added 10 chairs here at UG to add to the excellent training support we have received throughout the years from the Cheddi Jagan Dental School of the Ministry of Health.”

Additionally, the VC explained that eventually, the clinic will not only train more dentists, but it will also provide the University’s students, staff, their families, and communities with dental services at no cost or at a nominal fee. Occupational Health Manager/Medical Director for ExxonMobil Guyana, Dr. Sonya Lord, who spoke on behalf of the GGI, expressed how delighted the partners were to be celebrating this milestone with the university community, noting the significant positive impact the project will have on students and the wider community.

Dr. Lord added that the GGI’s partnership with UG has led to quite a few key notable achievements, such as the recently launched Geographic Information System and Remote Sensing Lab, which is expected to revolutionise not only research but analysis in the country; the Medical Diagnostic Lab and the DNA Barcoding Laboratory, which are expected to provide advanced healthcare solutions and continue to preserve Guyana’s rich biodiversity, among others. In fact, the new genetics lab has already helped identify several new species of plants, fish, and wildlife that were unknown to the world a few months ago. “These initiatives and today’s launch of this Dental Training Clinic and Lab demonstrate GGI’s commitment to fostering innovation and continued advancement in medical technology,” Dr. Lord said. “As we celebrate the launch of this facility, I do encourage students and professionals to ensure that they take advantage of this opportunity that the initiative brings. It’s not only an investment in the expansion of facilities, but it’s an investment in building the capacity of our Guyanese people and the country’s health sector,” Dr. Lord said.

Dean of UG’s College of Medical Sciences, of which the Dental programme is a part, Dr. Cecil Boston, expressed deep appreciation to the donors on behalf of the Faculty, noting that the realisation of the project shows a strong commitment to improving dental education in Guyana. He also noted that the initiative fits neatly with the government’s plan to improve healthcare in Guyana, of which training is a major component. “We can guarantee that when our students get into the world of work that they are fully equipped to handle anything that comes to them,” he said.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Dr. Emanuel Cummings, in his remarks, underlined the high quality of dentists UG produces. He, like other speakers, echoed similar words of appreciation to the GGI for their support in ensuring the university continues to build its capacity to produce more highly skilled graduates in the dental field and other key areas. He noted that UG’s programme “has produced over 130 dentists for Guyana and the region; 90% of the dentists in Guyana are UG trained.”

Director of UG’s School of Dentistry, Dr. Zoe Perreira, who provided a tour of the facility, explained that the Dental Training Clinic and Lab is a well-equipped facility featuring seven fully functional dental chairs, each fitted with light-curing units and ultrasonic scalers for efficient restorative and prophylactic procedures. The clinic is designed to accommodate multiple patients simultaneously, ensuring a smooth workflow and high-quality patient care.

It consists of three dental operatory areas: one with four dental chairs, another with two, and a single-chair operatory for specialised treatments. The clinical area also includes a fully equipped sterilisation room to maintain strict infection control protocols and a digital X-ray unit to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

The training clinic will support training for a range of dental procedures, including restorative dentistry (fillings), endodontics (root canal treatment), oral surgery, and preventive care such as cleanings, sealants, and fluoride therapy. Beyond the clinical area, the facility features a reception area with a visitor’s restroom, a storage facility, and separate rooms for doctors and students, ensuring privacy and a comfortable workspace. Additionally, washroom facilities and secure lockers are available for both students and staff, promoting convenience and organisation within the learning and treatment environment.

Gavin Matthews, a fourth-year dentistry student and the first indigenous person pursuing the dentistry programme, and Kurt Booker, a fifth-year dentistry student, expressed thanks on behalf of the students to the GGI partners for the gift. They noted that this invaluable facility will significantly enhance the academic and practical training of students, equipping them with cutting-edge skills and the knowledge to excel in the field of dentistry. Those present at the ceremony included Mrs. Alicia Bess-Anderson, GGI Lead; Falicia Adams, Project Coordinator, GGI; Representatives from HESS – Clare Gardner, Vice-President, Guyana & Suriname, who cut the ribbon along with students and Dr. Perreira; Will Sparker, Commercial Manager; Tim Chapman, Appraisal Director; Benn Hansen, Subsurface Director; Jeni Tule, Development Director; Simon Prucnal, Stabroek Manager; Jason Olson, Project Manager; Representatives of CNOOC Petroleum – Bayney Karran, Senior Manager; Olive Gopaul, External Relations Analyst; and members of UG’s senior management team, staff, and students.

(UG opens dental training clinic and laboratory)