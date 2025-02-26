Teen girl abducted by cutlass bandits

… suspects arrested by cops after crashing getaway car

Kaieteur News- A 15-year-old schoolgirl was rescued by the police after five cutlass bandits, crashed their getaway vehicle when they abducted her, after carrying out a robbery at Tide Restaurant and Bar, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) the incident occurred around 23:00 hours on Monday, February 24, 2025.

It was disclosed that the perpetrators stormed the establishment, targeting several individuals and making off with valuables, including cash, mobile phones, and gold jewelry. Those who were robbed include 61-year-old businesswoman Sahodra Ghanshan, an 18-year-old cashier Raphal Sarwan, and the 15-year-old girl.

During the ordeal, Richard Ghanshan, the 59-year-old proprietor of the restaurant and bar, was ambushed in his backyard and assaulted with a cutlass before being forced into the upper flat of the building. The robbers then attacked other victims, inflicting injuries on Sarwan before ransacking the premises.

As the bandits were about to make their escape, one of the suspects grabbed the teenage girl, and forcibly placed her into the back seat of a white Fielder wagon, PAH 7157.

The bandits tried to escape in the eastward direction but their escape was cut short when the driver lost control near Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and drove into a trench.

Police gave chase and aprehended the alleged perpetrators, identified as 21-year-old Perciven Aaron, known as ‘Barban,’ of Thomas Street, Georgetown, and 19-year-old Isaiah Bowen, called ‘Pranks,’ of Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara.

The abducted girl was rescued at the scene, and several stolen items were recovered from the vehicle’s back seat.

The injured victims, Ghanshan and Sarwan, received medical treatment at Leonora Cottage Hospital before being discharged.

Crime scene investigators processed the area and obtained CCTV footage. Notably the two suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

