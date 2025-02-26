Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

SportsMax – West Indian cricket legend Sir Clive Lloyd has expressed his support for the appointment Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, as the new chairman of the CARICOM sub-committee on cricket.

Ali is replacing outgoing chairman and Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, who announced his departure on Friday during the conclusion of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados.

“I welcome Dr Ali’s appointment to this crucial and strategic post in our cricket team,” Sir Clive told journalist Philip Spooner in an article.

“He has shown a profound love for the game and a clear understanding of what is needed to advance it,” he added.

Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, urged Dr Ali to focus on grassroots and pathway programmes, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding West Indies cricket to reclaim its status on the world stage.

“We must re-establish ourselves as a major force in cricket,” he said.

Lloyd also called for a renewed emphasis on club and school cricket in the region.

(Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket)