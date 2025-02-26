Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

Feb 26, 2025 Sports

SportsMax – West Indian cricket legend Sir Clive Lloyd has expressed his support for the appointment Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, as the new chairman of the CARICOM sub-committee on cricket.

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

Sir Clive Lloyd is pleased with Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment.

Ali is replacing outgoing chairman and Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, who announced his departure on Friday during the conclusion of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados.

“I welcome Dr Ali’s appointment to this crucial and strategic post in our cricket team,” Sir Clive told journalist Philip Spooner in an article.

“He has shown a profound love for the game and a clear understanding of what is needed to advance it,” he added.

Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979, urged Dr Ali to focus on grassroots and pathway programmes, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding West Indies cricket to reclaim its status on the world stage.

“We must re-establish ourselves as a major force in cricket,” he said.

Lloyd also called for a renewed emphasis on club and school cricket in the region.

(Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 24th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s...

Feb 26, 2025

SportsMax – West Indian cricket legend Sir Clive Lloyd has expressed his support for the appointment Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, as the new chairman of the CARICOM sub-committee on...
Read More
Guyana lock-up against rampant Jamaica, as 2nd round gets underway 

Guyana lock-up against rampant Jamaica, as 2nd...

Feb 26, 2025

Harvey shines again as young boxers battle at Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Championships

Harvey shines again as young boxers battle at...

Feb 26, 2025

Chanderpaul returns to Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad ahead of 4th Round Clash versus Scorpions

Chanderpaul returns to Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad...

Feb 26, 2025

Avinash Persaud Shines at Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament

Avinash Persaud Shines at Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf...

Feb 26, 2025

BCB congratulates female cricketers selected to represent Guyana in regional competition

BCB congratulates female cricketers selected to...

Feb 26, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]