Road buildin’ turnin’ into road breakin’

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh when dem old people build dem road in de past, dem had one thing in mind—horse cart, donkey cart, cars and li’l Bedford truck. Nobody never dream seh one day dem same road got to carry 50-ton monster truck like if we got highway like America.

In de States, dem got special road fuh dem big, bad truck. Yuh can’t just drive dem anywhere. Weight limit serious, and if yuh try bruk de law, yuh get fine till yuh eye water come. But in Guyana? Is open season pon dem road. Anything wah got wheel could pass. From lil bicycle to truck wah look like it born in de mines.

Dem road can’t tek de pressure. As fast as government build, dem got to repair. Yuh hear big announcement: “New road open!” Next thing yuh hear? “Contract award fuh fix de same road.” Is like we playin’ one game—who could mash up road fastest.

Somebody seh dem road like lil children foot—growing but always need patch. One time yuh see fresh asphalt, next time yuh pass, yuh dodging crater. People start wondering if we building road fuh drive or fuh train astronauts in zero gravity.

Dem boys seh is time fuh serious weight limit pon dem road. Mek dem big truck use proper bypass and industrial road. If we nah do that, we gon keep spending big money fuh build road, only fuh dem break up before de ribbon-cutting tape dry.

One man seh is not road building we doing, is road recycling. Every year, same contract, same repair, same excuse.

Dem boys seh Guyana need fuh decide—if we building road fuh last or building dem fuh bruk up. Right now, all we doing is paving de way fuh more patchwork!

Talk half. Leff half!

