Oil spill from 7th project has 70% chance of hitting Region One shorelines- EIA

Kaieteur News- An oil spill that can occur at ExxonMobil’s seventh project- Hammerhead- has a 70% probability of hitting the shorelines of Region One, according to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The study was conducted by Exxon’s consultant, Environmental Resources Management (ERM). According to the document, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) conducted oil spill modeling and coastal sensitivity mapping to identify and characterize the resources/receptors with the potential to be exposed to oil in the unlikely event of a spill.

“The spill modeling evaluated a range of possible trajectories and rates of travel for an oil slick from each of the two above-referenced loss-of-well-control scenarios,” ERM explained.

It noted that several factors could reduce the severity of an oil spill in the Project Development Area (PDA). These include the location of the spill, prevailing currents and climate.

The study said modeling predicted that surface oil would generally travel toward the northwest in all scenarios during both modeled seasons -June through November, and December through May.

It stated, “For the Maximum WCD (Worst Case Discharge) scenario, the model predicted a 5- 10% probability of oil contacting the Region One coast during the June to November season. The minimum time to reach the shoreline predicted by the model was 5 to 15 days.”

Meanwhile, with regard to December to May season, it was explained, “The model predicted probabilities of 5- 20% and 5-70% of oil reaching the coast of Region Two and Region One, respectively. The modeled minimum time for oil to reach the shoreline for this scenario is 5 to 15 days for Region Two and 1 to 10 days for Region One.”

A different model for the June to November season for the Most Credible WCD showed the probability of oil reaching the Region One shoreline is 5 to 10 percent with the modeled minimum time of 5 to 15 days.

For the December to May season for the Most Credible WCD, the probability of oil reaching the shoreline ranges from 5-20% for Region Two, and 5-70% for Region One. The modeled minimum time for oil to reach the shoreline is 5 to 15 days for Region Two and 1 to 10 days for Region One.

Exxon explained that the 5- to 15-day travel time for oil would allow ample time for mobilization of spill response resources to further reduce the risk of oil reaching the shoreline. However, if an oil spill were to hit Guyana’s shorelines, protected areas and coastal habitats could be impacted. These include the Shell Beach Protected Area in Region One, mangroves and even coastal communities where Indigenous tribes depend on fishing in the ocean, and other ecosystem services.

About Hammerhead

In the Project Summary submitted by Exxon to the EPA, the company explained that the project is expected to add 120,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil per day production capacity. Production is expected to begin in 2029 subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and operate for at least 20 years. Exxon said Hammerhead will develop the offshore resource by drilling approximately 14 to 30 development wells (including production and water injection wells); installing and operating Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF) equipment; using an FPSO to process, store, and offload the recovered oil; and installing an approximately 13-kilometer gas export pipeline from the FPSO to a tie-in on the Gas to Energy Pipeline.

