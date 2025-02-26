Labourer drowns in Lake Mainstay

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old laborer was found dead on Monday in Lake Mainstay Resort, Essequibo Coast after plunging into the water.

The deceased has been identified as Deon Baird from Princeville, Lake Mainstay, Essequibo Coast. Baird’s body was found by his sister, who went in search of him, on Tuesday.

Reports are that Baird left his home on Monday.

Police in a statement said that Baird’s mother, Janet Gomes told detectives that he left home around 11:00 hours on Monday to go to the Mainstay Resort. When he did not return home, Gomes reportedly became worried and informed her daughter, Ashana Baird.

Ashana reported that on Tuesday, around 11:00hrs she went to Lake Mainstay in search of her brother.

“There, she discovered a body floating face down about 30 feet from the deck bar of the resort. She raised an alarm, and with the help of other villagers, the body was retrieved and was identified as her brother,” police said.

The scene was photographed and processed by Detectives.

CCTV cameras showed Baird removing his clothes and plunging into the water on the eastern side of the deck bar. He did not resurface.

A pair of jeans, a jersey, and slippers belonging to the deceased, were found on a bench at the deck bar. The items were retrieved and placed into an evidence bag.

Police interviewed several persons including Antonio Williams, a male bartender employed at Lake Mainstay Resort. Williams told the law enforcement officers that on Monday, around 17:00 hours, while working he saw the deceased socializing with other villagers.

Shortly after, he said he noticed Baird alone drinking Guinness at the bar. Williams said he did not see when Baird left the bar as he was serving other customers.

Baird’s body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently taken to the Suddie Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

