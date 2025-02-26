Harvey shines again as young boxers battle at Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Championships

Kaieteur Sports- It was another action-packed day at the Pepsi-sponsored Michael Parris U16 Boxing Championship, held over the weekend at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown.

Young pugilists from various gyms stepped into the ring, trading leather in a showcase of emerging talent by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

Among the standouts was Ken Harvey of Andrew Lewis Gym (ALG), who once again proved his dominance, picking up an impressive win over Josiah Thambaram, forcing the Referee to stop the contest.

His performance earned him the Best Boxer award, making it the second consecutive time he has claimed the honour after winning it in last month’s inaugural edition for 2025.

Harvey’s impressive form is a promising sign as he prepares to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Championships this weekend in St. Lucia.

The night began with an unfortunate withdrawal in Bout #1, as Aaron Fileen of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) was unable to face Junior Madray (ALG).

However, the remaining bouts delivered excitement and intensity.

In Bout #2 (42-45kg), Isiah Ashby (ALG) overwhelmed Rose Hall Jammers’ Jiroeh Mannie (RHJ), forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The trend continued in Bout #5 (53-57kg) when Lennox Lawrence (ALG) proved too much for Cort Mahase.

Isiah Nurse (RHJ) added to the stoppage streak, taking down Saheed Giddens (RHJ) in Bout #6 (52-55kg).

Other notable victories included Jadon Fileen (VBG), who outpointed Kevin Johnson (ALG) in Bout #3 (48-51kg), as well as Ronaldo Hunte’s (ALG) win secured over Nicholas Cameron (RHJ) in Bout #8 (65-69kg).

Jofes Jackson defeated Chaka Stephens (ALG) in Bout #10 (74-77kg) on points.

A particularly tough battle unfolded in Bout #9 (67-70kg) between Simeon Haymer (ALG) and Jeremiah Aurthur (RHJ), with their battle ending with Haymer winning via Unanimous Decision.

Andrew Lewis Gym once again stamped its authority on the tournament, taking home the Best Gym award after several impressive victories.

With Harvey leading the charge, ALG continues to showcase some of Guyana’s most promising young boxing talent.

As the dust settles on another thrilling day of youth boxing, all eyes now turn to the Caribbean Championships in St. Lucia, where Harvey and his teammates will look to carry their momentum onto the regional stage.

