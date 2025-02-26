Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM
Feb 26, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Electoral Annual General Meeting of the Guyana Table Tennis Association will be held on Sunday 12th April 2025, from 1 pm at the ‘Olympic House’ – Block ‘XXX’, Liliendaal East Coast Demerara, Guyana.
Notice of Motions must reach the Hon General Secretary not later than Monday 31st March 2025.
All financial and functional clubs registered with the Association are entitled to send as many delegates as it may desire, however only one appointed member of the club will be allowed to vote.
Clubs are reminded to ensure that their annual subscriptions are paid to the Hon Treasurer by March 31st 2025, so as to be able to exercise their franchise.
The AGENDA
(Guyana Table Tennis Association Electoral Annual General Meeting takes place April 12)
