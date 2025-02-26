Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM

Guyana lock-up against rampant Jamaica, as 2nd round gets underway 

Feb 26, 2025 Sports

2025 CWI CG United Super50 Women’s Regional Super50 tournament Round…

Kaieteur Sports- After suffering a tense loss in the opening round, a talented Guyana ladies’ team will be seeking a turnaround against the In-form Jamaicans, as action in the 2025 Women’s Regional Super50 Championships continue across the Caribbean today.

Action shifts to Warner Park, St. Kitts as Guyana will be tasked with playing premium cricket against a strong Jamaica team, who drew first blood after an emphatic 50-run win over Trinidad.

Batting will be key for Guyana today against a dangerous Jamaica bowling side.

A narrow loss at the hands of Bajans put Shamaine Campbelle and her team on the backfoot going into this battle against a Jamaican side that oddly enough racked up more than two hundred runs against a formidable Divas team.

The stronghold which is the spin unit consisting of Plafianna Millington, Ashmini Munisar and Niya Latchman, will need to continue their form from game one.

Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond bring a wealth of experience to the team, in both departments; adding to their importance versus a similarly structured Jamaica XI.

Guyana’s strength will be the batting, led by Captain Campbelle, Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Katana Mentore and Fraser; most of which fired in the last battle.

Jamaica women’s captain Rashad Williams will enter today’s game fresh off a match-winning half-century.

With skipper and opener Rashada Williams fresh off a fifty, the dynamic Stefanie Taylor missing hers by a run and an experienced Chedean Nation coming in as the third best batter, Jamaica will fancy themselves versus their opponents.

While the Guyanese should look to take advantage of the fact that apart from the big three, no other batter looked threatening; the likes of Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Welcome, Celina Whyte and Nation could also look to build on their success with the ball for Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago will also look to rebound from their loss when they face Leeward Islands, while Barbados aim to make it 2-0 when they face off against Windward Islands as part of today’s second round of games, which bowls off from 10:00h respectively.

