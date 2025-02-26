Latest update February 26th, 2025 6:31 AM

ExxonM awards contract for 4D seismic surveys in Stabroek Block

Feb 26, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has contracted Shearwater Geoservices to conduct 4D reservoir surveillance in the Stabroek Block.

In a statement this week, Shearwater said it will commence a six-month survey, starting in the first half of 2025. “The field unit will comprise a Shearwater seismic vessel as source vessel, and a dual ROV vessel for node deployment,” the Norwegian company explained.

Chief Executive Officer, Irene Waage Basili added, “Shearwater is pleased to be selected for this significant 4D OBN contract in one of the world’s fastest growing offshore oil and gas regions following our recent successful completion of 4D towed streamer operations for ExxonMobil in Canada”.

According to SLB, the goal of successful 4D studies is to increase production and cost savings through better planning of production and injection wells. Notably, 4D, or time-lapse, seismic is the process of using 3D seismic data acquired at different times, over the same area. It is used to assess changes in a producing hydrocarbon reservoir over time (the fourth dimension). Changes may be observed in fluid location and saturation, pressure and temperature.

Last year, the Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Natural Resources put out a tender seeking a reputable and experienced firm to conduct 3D multi-client seismic surveys offshore Guyana.

On June 27, 2024, eight companies had expressed their interest in conducting the surveys. However, during the opening of tenders in October at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that only four out of the eight bidders were shortlisted to continue with the bidding process.

The four bidders who submitted their proposals are as follow: PSSGEO (Pre Stack Solutions-GEO) out of Norway; CGG Veritas Services UK Limited from the United Kingdom; Latitude Energy (from Guyana) in joint venture with Shearwater GEO Services Limited; and TGS Magseis of the USA.

In its tender document, the Natural Resources Ministry had stated that the objective of the assignment is to acquire, process and interpret high-quality 3D seismic data to facilitate exploration and potential development of hydrocarbon resources offshore Guyana.

Also, the assignment is to ensure high-quality seismic data is available for effective evaluation during future bidding and licensing rounds. This publication  reported that at a press conference in July 2024, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo announced that government went out to tender seeking this service and noted the importance of the surveys.

“We went (at) the last auction without any 3D-seismic so we didn’t have much data for the areas. So, when you have less data, people don’t put in great bids because they don’t know what is there, they can’t interpret the data,” he said.

Jagdeo noted that 3D-seismic may be conducted for the unallocated areas. However, this will not be paid for by the government. The data will however be shared with the Ministry of Natural Resources and other related agencies while interested oil companies will be required to pay for the information.

Seismic surveys can provide crucial information on subsurface rock layers. It involves emitting acoustic waves, recording their reflections and measuring their characteristics. Through this technology, oil and gas companies gain valuable insights into potential reserves.

