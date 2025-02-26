Chanderpaul returns to Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad ahead of 4th Round Clash versus Scorpions

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul makes a return to the squad ahead of the 4th round match of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 4-Day Championships.

The team sees the return of opener Chanderpaul who missed the previous round because of injury. With Chanderpaul back in the set up the Harpy Eagles now have great depth in their batting line-up.

In-form batsman and Captain Tevin Imlach alongside deputy Kemol Savory will continue to lead the team on-field, as they look to remain atop the points table.

The defending champs got off to a solid start during the first three rounds at home, gaining adequate momentum needed for their journey on the road, which bowls off March 5 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day Squad: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach, Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed, Veerasmmy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nail Smith, Thaddeus Lovell, Richie Looknauth and Raymond Perez.

