(Be! AI For All (AiFA) showcases AI tools at first exposition in Guyana)

Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM
Feb 26, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Be! AI For All (AiFA), a new artificial intelligence company, has opened its first exposition in Guyana to raise awareness about high-tech AI-driven solutions designed to assist local citizens in their everyday lives.
The separate companies, Be! (Popularly known as Be! Payments) and AiFA Labs, joined together in Guyana in 2021, with the aim of showcasing advanced AI technologies that empower businesses and streamline operations across various domains.
The event opened on Tuesday and will conclude on Friday at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown.
In a statement issued by the company on Tuesday, AiFA stated, “This event will provide a platform for industry leaders, developers, and AI enthusiasts to explore ground breaking AI-driven tools and technologies.”
Among the many exhibits was an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) designed for persons with disabilities, and a highly sensitive tower camera that detects potential risks such as gas leaks. The camera can alert persons to dangerous situations before the humans can recognize it.
Other showcased tools included Edge AI, which brings computation closer to the data source to enable real-time processing, reduced latency, and improved efficiency. The company explained, “This product leverages AI at the edge to enhance decision-making, optimize resource utilization, and reduce dependency on cloud-based processing, making it ideal for industries requiring rapid response times.”
AiFA also introduced the Systems Applications and Products (SAP) AI Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Assist, a generative AI platform designed to improve SAP developers’ productivity. The platform automates repetitive coding tasks, reduces development time, and provides AI-driven insights for optimized workflows. It enhances SDLC efficiency with intelligent code generation and debugging assistance.
In addition, AiFA presented the Mulesoft to Business Transaction Protocol (BTP) Migration Tool, an AI-driven solution that reduces migration efforts by 50%. This tool automates the mapping of integration flows, minimizes manual intervention, and accelerates deployment with improved accuracy. Other highlights included the HR Intelligent Chatbot, an AI-powered assistant designed to automate administrative HR tasks, and the Shipment Tracking AI Application, a mobile app that leverages generative AI for real-time shipment tracking.
The Enterprise ChatGPT and Cerebro Generative AI Platform, which empowers enterprises with advanced conversational AI and knowledge management, was also on display. This platform features AI-driven business intelligence, adaptive learning mechanisms, and seamless API integration. Additionally, the Cerebro AI Governance and Observability Platform ensures AI compliance, risk management, and operational excellence.
During the exposition, Kaieteur News spoke with Be! Brian Yong. Yong explained that the company decided to bring advanced technology to Guyana, noting that many systems in the country are still paper-based.
“We saw a need for advanced artificial intelligence in Guyana because the systems we have in Guyana are still pens and paper, but in most countries, they have fancy features. It’s easier for us to do all the new stuff really quickly, especially as Guyana is doing so well. We can jump to AI right away to help us in so many ways. For instance, we have a lot of gas tanks exploding on people, the cameras we have can detect leaks in the gas tank before any human can see it. With AI, Guyana can be at the forefront of technology in the Caribbean.”
Meanwhile, AiFA’s CEO Harish Mandadi when asked whether AiFA plans to broaden its services to the government said, “We are looking for private local companies and not the government as yet for now, but if the government needs help, we will be able to help. We are open to it.”
Last week, President Irfaan Ali at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo said that AI would be a key driver in ensuring Guyana keeps up with global advancements and continues to improve development. (Shania Williams)
