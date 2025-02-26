Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM

BCB congratulates female cricketers selected to represent Guyana in regional competition

Feb 26, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is extending congratulations to the eight female cricketers that have been selected and are representing Guyana in the ongoing senior female regional 50 0vers cricket competition.

A number of the cricketers are West Indies players, while others have represented Guyana.

Experienced West Indies player Shemaine Campbell is captaining the team, while fellow West Indies campaigner Ashmini Munisar is the Vice-Captain.

The other players are Realanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Tricia Hardat, Shabiki Gajnabi, Shenetta Grimmond and Plaffiana Millington.

Apart from the players selected, former Berbice, Guyana and West Indies allrounder Treymane Smart is managing the team.

Berbice played unbeaten to win the recently completed female Inter County 50 overs cricket competition.

The 20 over competition, which was also slated to be played, was not due to inclement weather. (Samuel Whyte)

