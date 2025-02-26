Avinash Persaud Shines at Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) was abuzz with anticipation as golfers and spectators gathered for the prestigious Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament. This annual event, a cornerstone in the local golfing calendar, once again delivered a thrilling spectacle of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

Seasoned golfer Avinash Persaud showcased an extraordinary display of precision and expertise, securing the championship with a Gross 69, Handicap 3, Net 66—a performance that left audiences in awe. His mastery over the greens did not stop there; Persaud also claimed both the Best Gross and Longest Drive awards, further cementing his dominance in the tournament.

Hot on his heels was Sheldon Davis, who posted a commendable Gross 91, Handicap 24, Net 67, while the ever-consistent Bridgelall Harry rounded out the top three with a Gross 83, Handicap 14, Net 69. The competition was fierce, and the tournament proved to be a testament to the depth of talent within Guyana’s golfing fraternity.

Adding to the excitement, Patrick Prashad was recognized for his precision and flair, earning the Nearest to Pin and Best Dressed accolades—proving that golf is not only a game of skill but also of style and finesse.

LGC President Anasha Ally expressed profound gratitude to Ansa McAL and all participants, emphasizing the tournament’s role in fostering community spirit and promoting the sport. “We are immensely grateful to Ansa McAL, especially Troy Cadogan, whose unwavering support continues to elevate our club. This tournament is a celebration of passion and excellence, and we deeply appreciate the dedication of our staff in maintaining the course in pristine condition.”

Ansa McAL Managing Director Troy Cadogan echoed these sentiments, underscoring the company’s commitment to developing golf in Guyana. “It is truly inspiring to see such a fantastic turnout, particularly with so many new faces embracing the game. Ansa McAL remains steadfast in its support of this tournament, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with LGC for many more years to come.”

As the sun set over the picturesque greens of Lusignan, the Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament once again reaffirmed its reputation as an event that blends competition with camaraderie, attracting both seasoned professionals and enthusiastic newcomers. Whether a veteran player or a curious observer, there is no better time to experience the magic of golf at Lusignan Golf Club.

