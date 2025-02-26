ALP calls for protection of abused women and children, strict enforcement of laws

Kaieteur News- The Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), a party headed by former Minister, Simona Broomes is calling on the government and other stakeholders to protect women and victims of abuse by the strict enforcement of the law.

Broomes hosted a press conference and picketing exercise in front the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

The ALP leader told Kaieteur News that she is disgusted by the prevalence of abuse and violence against women and children.

“I call it murder against women and our girls because I think we are looking at rape now in a way like it’s a Nancy story, it is really affecting our young girls, it is really affecting society, the level of violence in home how it is spreading,” she said.

Broomes, who was joined by other members of her party, said it is critical that women and children are protected and the issue at hand must not be swept under the carpet.

“I think it is something that goes beyond, we do have a lot of laws, we have polices while we are looking to reform some, we are still saying that of the policies that we have in place and laws, it must be enforced not to come after to provide service or to help but to prevent,” she explained.

The ALP leader told Kaieteur News that lots of cases were brought to her and she has been assisting those persons.

“We ourselves as a movement, the ALP, we are dealing with some cases that we have gone through the system and nothing has happened and we wouldn’t allow that to happen, it is our objective we believe our children have a right to live and to play in green spaces and to be able to grow and we will stand,” she affirmed.

Broomes stressed that there have been too many instances where the system has failed victims and pushed them to have their voices heard publicly. She said Guyana has too many resources for victims not to be assisted.

“We believe that one is one too many and as a movement we stand resolute against these matters, we have the resilience, we understand what is needed and we are not here only to identify what is not happening but also to recommend because protection is equally important for all of us. So, I am calling on the government and all the stakeholders. We are ready to meet, to talk at any time, to meet with the Minister of Social Services, to meet with the Minister of Home Affairs, to meet with the Commissioner of Police, to share ideas as to what is happening.”

Further, Broomes said that those in authority sitting in offices are not aware of the magnitude of the situation. “It is people like us who are on the ground to tell you if your polices are working and how well they are working, it’s not how much stats you collect and how many you received,” she pointed out.

The ALP leader said that the matter is not a political one but one that requires national involvement. “No one person can fix this, (but) all of us,” Broomes declared while calling on the government to do more.

[You have] “a big responsibility because you are sitting in the seat of the state, you have the resources, you are in charge of the policy, you are in charge of the implementation of what is happening,” she stated.

