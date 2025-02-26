Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Almost 75 house lots to be allocated in Mabaruma Township

Feb 26, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The government will allocate approximately 75 house lots in Mabaruma town. Region One by April month-end to provide equitable access to affordable housing.

Almost 75 house lots to be allocated in Mabaruma Township

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provided the update during the flag-raising ceremony of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at Mabaruma Settlement Ground on Saturday last. In October 2024, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the government had acquired 17 acres of land for housing development at Mabaruma. Minister Croal said the ministry would continue to obtain additional land in the Mabaruma subregion to address any other pending applicants and to pilot the construction of some houses.

“And by June, we will be leading an exercise over at the Port Kaituma at the Matarkai subregion to address pending applicants in the system,” Minister Croal further disclosed. The housing and water minister highlighted that the ministry has been able to process the ownership documents at Khan’s Hill or Kokerite Hall Hill. The move will now allow all the individuals who received land there to sign their agreements of sale, to begin the process of their certificates of title. This undertaking will also improve the residents’ living standards by providing them with access to necessities.

Construction of houses is ongoing at Smith Creek, Arukamai, Savannah Blackwater and Imbotero under the Hinterland Housing Programme. When completed, the living conditions will improve for many vulnerable families. This programme has generated job opportunities for many residents, providing additional disposable income for their families. Under this initiative, houses have been completed in Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, Tiger Pond, Lethem, Yakarinta, Nappi, Shiriri, Crashwater and Rupunau. Minister Croal explained that infrastructure development has also been a major focus which is evident in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and transportation networks to connect communities more effectively. “These projects are not just about improving mobility. They are about unlocking opportunities, facilitating trade and ensuring that every resident of Region One has access to essential services,” he stated.

The government has also strengthened the region’s healthcare services, ensuring that the residents have better access to facilities and medical supplies. Similarly, education has remained a priority, with the construction of new schools. Investments in agriculture and ecotourism are also continuously creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth in the region. “And we look forward [to the future], our vision for Region One remains clear, a thriving region where progress is not just promised but it is actively delivered,” Minister Croal avowed. (DPI)

(Almost 75 house lots to be allocated in Mabaruma Township)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as new chairman of CARICOM sub-committee on cricket

Sir Clive Lloyd pleased with Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s...

Feb 26, 2025

SportsMax – West Indian cricket legend Sir Clive Lloyd has expressed his support for the appointment Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, as the new chairman of the CARICOM sub-committee on...
Read More
Guyana lock-up against rampant Jamaica, as 2nd round gets underway 

Guyana lock-up against rampant Jamaica, as 2nd...

Feb 26, 2025

Harvey shines again as young boxers battle at Pepsi/Michael Parris U16 Championships

Harvey shines again as young boxers battle at...

Feb 26, 2025

Chanderpaul returns to Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad ahead of 4th Round Clash versus Scorpions

Chanderpaul returns to Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad...

Feb 26, 2025

Avinash Persaud Shines at Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf Tournament

Avinash Persaud Shines at Ansa McAL Pre-Mash Golf...

Feb 26, 2025

BCB congratulates female cricketers selected to represent Guyana in regional competition

BCB congratulates female cricketers selected to...

Feb 26, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]