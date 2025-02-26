Almost 75 house lots to be allocated in Mabaruma Township

Kaieteur News- The government will allocate approximately 75 house lots in Mabaruma town. Region One by April month-end to provide equitable access to affordable housing.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provided the update during the flag-raising ceremony of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at Mabaruma Settlement Ground on Saturday last. In October 2024, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the government had acquired 17 acres of land for housing development at Mabaruma. Minister Croal said the ministry would continue to obtain additional land in the Mabaruma subregion to address any other pending applicants and to pilot the construction of some houses.

“And by June, we will be leading an exercise over at the Port Kaituma at the Matarkai subregion to address pending applicants in the system,” Minister Croal further disclosed. The housing and water minister highlighted that the ministry has been able to process the ownership documents at Khan’s Hill or Kokerite Hall Hill. The move will now allow all the individuals who received land there to sign their agreements of sale, to begin the process of their certificates of title. This undertaking will also improve the residents’ living standards by providing them with access to necessities.

Construction of houses is ongoing at Smith Creek, Arukamai, Savannah Blackwater and Imbotero under the Hinterland Housing Programme. When completed, the living conditions will improve for many vulnerable families. This programme has generated job opportunities for many residents, providing additional disposable income for their families. Under this initiative, houses have been completed in Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, Tiger Pond, Lethem, Yakarinta, Nappi, Shiriri, Crashwater and Rupunau. Minister Croal explained that infrastructure development has also been a major focus which is evident in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges and transportation networks to connect communities more effectively. “These projects are not just about improving mobility. They are about unlocking opportunities, facilitating trade and ensuring that every resident of Region One has access to essential services,” he stated.

The government has also strengthened the region’s healthcare services, ensuring that the residents have better access to facilities and medical supplies. Similarly, education has remained a priority, with the construction of new schools. Investments in agriculture and ecotourism are also continuously creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth in the region. “And we look forward [to the future], our vision for Region One remains clear, a thriving region where progress is not just promised but it is actively delivered,” Minister Croal avowed. (DPI)

(Almost 75 house lots to be allocated in Mabaruma Township)