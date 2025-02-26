Latest update February 26th, 2025 3:14 PM
Feb 26, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Heavy-duty trucks ranging from 50-70-tons are being imported and allowed to traverse the streets of Georgetown daily. The trucks, which ply mainly the Lethem-Georgetown route have caused severe damage to the road infrastructure over time. Most of the roads here were built to accommodate lighter vehicles, but have had to contend with these heavy-duty machines. Government has been spending tens of billions each year on public infrastructure. In this year’s budget, government has allocated $209.3 billion to continue with its plans to build and maintain the country’s roads and bridges. Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh during the reading of the budget boasted that since his government returned to office in August 2020, several new roads were constructed including the new Heroes Highway, the Mocha to Diamond interlink road, the Schoonord to Crane four-lane road and alternate bypass roads through Diamond and Grove. He said 4000 dilapidated community roads and muddy dams have been converted into durable concrete or asphalt surfaces, noting that in 2024, $160.6 billion was expended to improve road connectivity across the country.
50-ton trucks traversing Guyana’s roads
