3 DROWNED during outings

…one drunken victim jumped overboard after sister refused to give him money to buy rum

Kaieteur News- Alcohol has been responsible for at least two of three drownings within the last 24 hours. The three victims have been identified as: 44-year-old housewife, Seeta Ghannie of Lot 65, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 26-year-old Labourer, Vishal Narine of Lot 1 Land of Canaan, EBD, and Deon Baird also known as Deon Edwards who drowned at Lake Main Mainstay, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Two of the victims were imbibing before they drowned. One of them Vishal Narine reportedly jumped into the Demerara River on Monday after his sister refused to give him money to buy more rum.

Police said that Narine drowned around 16:50 hrs. in the vicinity of Land of Canaan, EBD. “…enquiries disclosed that Vishal Narine and an identifiable male were imbibing alcohol from about 07:30 hrs on the said date (Monday)”, police stated before adding that around 15:00hrs. he got into an argument with his father, brother and sister because they refused to give him money to purchase more alcohol.

At around 16:50 hrs. Narine reportedly left his yard, saying that he was going to the river (Demerara River). His sister identified as Parbattie Sancharra, attempted to stop him but he did not listen to her.

She then alerted other relatives living close by to help her stop him.

One of his cousins, Daveraj Singh ran behind him but Narine jumped into the river before he (Singh) could get close enough to him.

Singh even plunged behind him and tried to rescue a struggling Narine but the current was too strong.

Narine was swept away and went under the water. He was not seen again.

Meanwhile, Seeta Ghannie met her demise during a family outing on Monday at Azeeza Akousa Creek, Madewini, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police said that her drowning reportedly took place around 17:30 hrs.

Reports are that around 17:00 hrs., Ghannie and her husband, Vijay were in the water along with other relatives when he left and went to take a drink.

“A few minutes later he saw his relatives exit the water but did not see his wife,” police said.

Police added, “He immediately raised an alarm and began making checks but could not locate her”.

Some 15 minutes later Ghannie’s motionless body was found submerged in the creek. She was immediately rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The third victim, Deon Baird was found dead around 11:00hrs on Tuesday. His remains were found floating at Lake Main Stay, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Investigations later revealed that he was last seen drinking Guiness by himself at a bar at the Lake Main Stay Resort before later taking off his clothes and jumping into the lake for a swim. He never resurfaced.

